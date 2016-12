Wrestling Update

NO COBRA WRESTLERS FROM WINDOM/MT LAKE WERE PLACE-WINNERS AT THE “RUMBLE ON THE RED” WRESTLING TOURNAMENT, HELD THURSDAY AND FRIDAY IN FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA. CHECKING SECOND-DAY RESULTS FOR COBRA WRESTLERS: AT 106 POUNDS, BRETT WILLABY LOST A 5-4 DECISION IN THE WRESTLEBACKS AND WAS ELIMINATED. AT 113 POUNDS, KADE SAMMONS LOST A 3-1 DECISION IN THE WRESTLEBACKS AND WAS ELIMINATED. AND AT 138 POUNDS, ALEX BORSGARD LOST A 4-2 DECISION IN THE WRESTLEBACKS AND WAS ELIMINATED. THE COBRA WRESTLING TEAM IS NOW OFF UNTIL JANUARY 10TH, WHEN THEY WILL BE PART OF A THREE-TEAM MEET WITH MADELIA/TRUMAN AND MEDFORD.