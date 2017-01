Wrestling Results

CHECKING RESULTS FROM WEEKEND WRESTLING TOURNAMENTS: AT THE BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE INDIVIDUAL MEET: FOR THE COBRAS OF WINDOM/MT LAKE: TAKING 2ND PLACE WERE BRETT WILLABY AT 106 AND ALEX BORSGARD AT 138. FINISHING IN 3RD PLACE WAS KADE SAMMONS AT 113. TAKING 4TH PLACE WAS JABARI CARLTON AT 195. FINISHING IN 5TH PLACE WERE YANICK TADE AT 152 AND JEFF WRIGHT AT 160. OTHER WRESTLERS FOR THE COBRAS INCLUDED HUNTER ECKSTROM AT 120, ZACH SPINKS AT 132, JESSE JEPSEN AT 170 AND ELI MUTZ AT 220. IN THE TEAM STANDINGS, PIPESTONE TOOK 1ST PLACE. THE COBRAS WERE 7TH. WABASSO/RED ROCK CENTRAL HOSTED A DUAL-MEET TOURNAMENT. SCORES INCLUDED: WABASSO/RED ROCK CENTRAL 72, ADRIAN 6 WABASSO/RED ROCK CENTRAL 39, ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY 19 MINNEOTA 47, WABASSO/RED ROCK CENTRAL 21 MINNEOTA 37, ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA 26 ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY 51, ADRIAN 12 ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA 37, ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY 27 SIBLEY EAST 37, MINNEOTA 31 SIBLEY EAST 30, ADRIAN 12 ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA 40, SIBLEY EAST 20 FULDA/MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL COMPETED AT A TOURNAMENT IN HARRISBURG, SOUTH DAKOTA. ABERDEEN TOOK 1ST PLACE IN THE TEAM STANDINGS. FULDA/M-C-C WAS 11TH. FOR THE WARRIORS, JON GEHL WAS 4TH AT 152 POUND; DANNY BLANKENSHIP WAS 5TH AT 113 POUNDS; AND DAWSON BLANKENSHIP TOOK 6TH PLACE AT 103 POUNDS.