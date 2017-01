Wrestling results from Sat, Jan 7

RECAPPING SOME WEEKEND WRESTLING ACTION: AT THE PIPESTONE DUALS TOURNAMENT: WABASSO/RED ROCK CENTRAL WENT 3-0. THE BOBCATS DEFEATED ADRIAN 75-3; BEAT SIBLEY-OCHEYDAN 39-36; AND DEFEATED TRACY-MILROY-BALATON/WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE 43-17. PIPESTONE ALSO WENT 3-0 FOR THE DAY WITH VICTORIES OVER ADRIAN, FAIRMONT/MARTIN COUNTY WEST AND SIBLEY-OCHEYDAN. T-M-B/W-W-G WENT 2-1 FOR THE DAY. THE PANTHERS DEFEATED ADRIAN 72-3 AND BEAT FAIRMONT/MARTIN COUNTY WEST 42-29. THEY LOST TO WABASSO/R-R-C IN THEIR OTHER MATCH OF THE DAY. SIBLEY-OCHEYDAN WENT 1-2 ON THE DAY. ADRIAN AND FAIRMONT/MARTIN COUNTY WEST EACH WENT 0-3. AT A TOURNAMENT IN BRANDON, SOUTH DAKOTA, FULDA/MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL FINISHED IN 19TH PLACE. THE WARRIORS HAD ONE PLACE-WINNER: JOHN GEHL WAS 7TH AT 152 POUNDS. CANTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WON THE TOURNAMENT. LUVERNE FINISHED IN 9TH PLACE.