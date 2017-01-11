Sports Schedule Updates

Here are some of the Schedule Changes due to bad weather:

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

St. James at Windom ppd to Feb 16

BLH/S at Cedar Mt/Comfrey ppd to Jan 19

JCC at Redwood Valley ppd to Feb 6

New Ulm at Jordan ppd to Feb 11

BOYS BASKETBALL:

St. James at Windom ppd to Feb 21

Red Rock Central at Edgerton ppd to Jan 17

Mt Lake at Murray County Central ppd w/no make-up date

GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther at Heron Lake Okabena ppd – no make-up date

Wabasso at Springfield ppd to Jan 16

Cedar Mt/Comfrey at BLH/S ppd to Feb 2

Waseca at Stewartville ppd – no make-up date

New Ulm at Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial ppd – no make-up date

WRESTLING:

KMS and Marshall at Wabasso/RRC – ppd to Jan 17

Cobras (windom/mt lake) & Medford at Madelia/Truman – ppd – no make-up date

GYMNASTICS:

Cobras (windom/mt lake) at Blue Earth – ppd – no make-up date