Sports Schedule Updates

Here are some of the Schedule Changes due to bad weather:
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
St. James at Windom ppd to Feb 16
BLH/S at Cedar Mt/Comfrey ppd to Jan 19
JCC at Redwood Valley ppd to Feb 6
New Ulm at Jordan ppd to Feb 11
BOYS BASKETBALL:
St. James at Windom ppd to Feb 21
Red Rock Central at Edgerton ppd to Jan 17
Mt Lake at Murray County Central ppd w/no make-up date
GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther at Heron Lake Okabena ppd – no make-up date
Wabasso at Springfield ppd to Jan 16
Cedar Mt/Comfrey at BLH/S ppd to Feb 2
Waseca at Stewartville ppd – no make-up date
New Ulm at Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial ppd – no make-up date
WRESTLING:
KMS and Marshall at Wabasso/RRC – ppd to Jan 17
Cobras (windom/mt lake) & Medford at Madelia/Truman – ppd – no make-up date
GYMNASTICS:
Cobras (windom/mt lake) at Blue Earth – ppd – no make-up date