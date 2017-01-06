Sports Schedule for Sat, Jan 7

LOCAL SPORTS — Schedule for Saturday 1/7/17
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE _______ at LUVERNE _______
RED ROCK CENTRAL _______ at WABASSO _______
SW MN CHRISTIAN _______ at DAWSON-BOYD _______
PIPESTONE _______ at JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL _______
ST. JAMES _______ at NEW ULM ______
MARSHALL _______ at MANKATO EAST _______
ST. PETER _______ at BELLE PLAINE ________
GRANADA-HUNTLEY-EAST CHAIN/TRUMAN _______ at FAIRMONT _______
MANKATO WEST _______ at WASECA _______
————————————————————— —————————————————————–
BOYS BASKETBALL:
RED ROCK CENTRAL _______ at WABASSO _______
WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE _______ at LUVERNE _______
SW MN CHRISTIAN _______ at DAWSON-BOYD _______
PIPESTONE _______ at JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL _______
NEW ULM _______ at ST. JAMES _______
ST. PETER _______ at BELLE PLAINE _______
MARSHALL _______ at MANKATO WEST _______
————————————————————— ——————————————————
WRESTLING:
FULDA/MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL will attend an Invitational Tournament in Brandon, South Dakota.
T-M-B/W-W-G and WABASSO/R-R-C will compete at the PIPESTONE Invitational.
———————————————————- ——————————————————-
GYMNASTICS: The Cobras of Windom/Mt Lake will be at the Marshall Invitational Tournament. Other
Teams will include Benson, New Ulm, Pipestone, Redwood-River Valley, Willmar and Worthington.