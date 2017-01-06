Sports Schedule for Sat, Jan 7

January 6, 2017 Sports
LOCAL SPORTS  —    Schedule for Saturday  1/7/17
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
     WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE  _______  at  LUVERNE  _______
     RED ROCK CENTRAL  _______  at  WABASSO  _______
     SW MN CHRISTIAN  _______  at  DAWSON-BOYD  _______
     PIPESTONE  _______  at  JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL  _______
     ST. JAMES _______  at  NEW ULM  ______
    MARSHALL  _______  at  MANKATO EAST   _______
      ST. PETER _______  at  BELLE PLAINE   ________
     GRANADA-HUNTLEY-EAST CHAIN/TRUMAN  _______  at  FAIRMONT  _______
     MANKATO WEST   _______  at  WASECA   _______
      —————————————————————      —————————————————————–
BOYS BASKETBALL:
    RED ROCK CENTRAL  _______  at  WABASSO  _______
     WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE  _______  at  LUVERNE  _______
    SW MN CHRISTIAN  _______  at  DAWSON-BOYD  _______
     PIPESTONE  _______  at  JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL  _______
     NEW ULM  _______  at  ST. JAMES  _______
       ST. PETER _______  at  BELLE PLAINE  _______
     MARSHALL  _______  at  MANKATO WEST   _______
    —————————————————————       ——————————————————
WRESTLING:
    FULDA/MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL will attend an Invitational Tournament in Brandon, South Dakota.
    T-M-B/W-W-G and WABASSO/R-R-C will compete at the PIPESTONE Invitational. 
      ———————————————————-       ——————————————————-
GYMNASTICS:  The Cobras of Windom/Mt Lake will be at the Marshall Invitational Tournament.  Other
    Teams will include Benson, New Ulm, Pipestone, Redwood-River Valley, Willmar and Worthington. 