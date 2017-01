Sports Schedule for Sat, Jan 21

LOCAL SPORTS — Schedule for Saturday, 1/21/17 GIRLS BASKETBALL : MARSHALL _______ at WASECA _______ FAIRMONT _______ at PIPESTONE _______ BOYS BASKETBALL : WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE _______ at HERON LAKE-OKABENA _______ (3:30pm) MT LAKE _______ at ELLSWORTH _______ FULDA _______ at EDGERTON _______ SW MN CHRISTIAN _______ at CENTRAL MN CHRISTIAN _______ HILLS-BEAVER CREEK _______ at MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL _______ PIPESTONE _______ at FAIRMONT _______ MARSHALL _______ at WASECA ________ JORDAN _______ at ST. JAMES _______ GIRLS HOCKEY : MORRIS-BENSON _______ at WINDOM _______ BOYS HOCKEY : MORRIS-BENSON _______ at WINDOM _______ WRESTLING : T-M-B/W-W-G will host the 35th annual “Plum Creek” Wrestling Tournament at the Tracy Veteran’s Memorial Center. Teams will include ADRIAN, DAWSON-BOYD UNITED, MARSHALL, MINNEOTA and NEW ULM. GYMNASTICS : The COBRAS of Windom/Mt Lake will compete at the JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL Invitational meet. Other teams will include the MARTIN COUNTY MAGIC, REDWOOD-RIVER VALLEY, WORTHINGTON, OWATONNA and NEW PRAGUE.