Sports Schedule Changes from Tues, Jan 24

GIRLS BASKETBALL : WINDOM at J-C-C ppd to Feb 9 MT LAKE at MADELIA ppd to Feb 13 PIPESTONE at LUVERNE ppd to Feb 2 SLEEPY EYE at ST. JAMES ppd (no make-up date) BLUE EARTH at LE SUEUR-HENDERSON ppd to Feb 6 BOYS BASKETBAL L: WINDOM at J-C-C ppd to Jan 28 MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL at HERON LAKE-OKABENA ppd to Jan 30 HILLS-BEAVER CREEK at WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE ppd to Jan 31 LAKE CRYSTAL-WELLCOME-MEMORIAL at MT LAKE ppd to Feb 6 EDGERTON at ELLSWORTH ppd to Jan 31 ST. JAMES at FULDA ppd to Jan 27 PIPESTONE at LUVERNE ppd to Feb 9 MARTIN COUNTY WEST at BLUE EARTH ppd to Feb 23 WRESTLING : Triangular with COBRAS (windom/mt lake) & REDWOOD VALLEY at PIPESTONE ppd Triangular with FULDA/M-C-C, QUAD COUNTY & FLANDREAU cancelled GYMNASTICS : J-C-C at COBRAS (windom/mt lake) ppd to Jan 26 GIRLS HOCKEY : LUVERNE at ALBERT LEA cancelled NEW ULM at FAIRMONT ppd BOYS HOCKEY : ALBERT LEA at FAIRMONT ppd to Feb 6