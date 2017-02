Section Wrestling

SEEDINGS AND BRACKETS ARE OUT FOR THE UPCOMING SECTION TEAM WRESTLING TOURNAMENTS. IN SECTION 3-A, THE COBRAS OF WINDOM/MT LAKE ARE THE #3 SEED. THE COBRAS WILL HOST #6 SEED ST. JAMES ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH. THE WINNER WILL ADVANCE TO THE SECTION SEMI-FINALS IN PIPESTONE ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH. OTHER SEEDS AND MATCHUPS IN SECTION 3-A: ON THURSDAY IN PIPESTONE, #9 SEED MADELIA-TRUMAN WILL WRESTLE #8 SEED ADRIAN. THE WINNER WILL THEN FACE #1 SEED PIPESTONE. #5 SEED JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL WILL BE AT #4 SEED CANBY, AND #7 SEED BOLD WILL BE AT #2 SEED MINNEOTA. SEMI-FINALS AND FINALS WILL BE AT PIPESTONE ON THE 18TH. IN SECTION 3-DOUBLE-A, IN THE NORTH SUB-SECTION, MATCHES ON THE 16TH WILL BE AT MARSHALL. ON ONE MAT, #5 SEED REDWOOD-RIVER VALLEY WILL FACE #4 SEED UNITED. THE WINNER WILL THEN FACE #1 SEED MARSHALL. ON THE OTHER MAT, #3 SEED QUAD COUNTY WILL MEET #2 SEED WABASSO/RED ROCK CENTRAL. IN THE SOUTH SUB-SECTION, ACTION ON THE 16TH WILL BE AT WORTHINGTON. ON ONE MAT, #5 SEED NEW ULM FACES #4 SEED LUVERNE. THE WINNER WILL WRESTLE #1 SEED WORTHINGTON. ON THE OTHER MAT, #6 SEED FULDA/MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL WILL TAKE ON #3 SEED FAIRMONT/MARTIN COUNTY WEST. THE WINNER WILL THEN MEET #2 SEED TRACY-MILROY-BALATON/WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE. SEMI-FINALS AND FINALS IN SECTION 3-DOUBLE-A WILL BE AT WABASSO ON THE 18TH.