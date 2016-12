Scoreboard from Thurs, Dec 29

LOCAL SPORTS — Schedule for Thursday, 12/29/16 GIRLS BASKETBALL : (Windom Holiday Classic) FAIRMONT 67 vs. KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG 57 WINDOM 52 vs. ALDEN-CONGER 51 (Blue Earth Tournament) 3rd place: JCC 50 vs. USC 57 Champ: GHEC/T 64, BLUE EARTH 57 (Goodhue Tournament) 3rd place: Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 68, Sleepy Eye 64 Champ: Goodhue 58, B-B-E 39 (Mt Lake Tournament) WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE 41 vs. LEGACY CHRISTIAN 54 MT LAKE 62 vs. RENVILLE COUNTY WEST 35 (Redwood Valley Tournament) DAWSON-BOYD 51 vs. SIBLEY EAST 59 REDWOOD VALLEY 23 vs. LAKEVIEW 62 (Norwood-Young America Tournament) MPLS SOUTH 78 vs. BELLE PLAINE 34 NEW ULM 66 vs. NORWOOD-YOUNG AMERICA 68 BOYS BASKETBALL : (Blue Earth Tournament) 3rd place: GHEC/T 52, UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL 48 Champ: J-C-C 92, BLUE EARTH 35 (Bethany Lutheran Tournament) 7th place: Le Sueur-Henderson 76, LCWM 69 Cons finals: Fairmont 59, St. Clair 40 3rd place: MN Valley Lutheran 65, St. Croix Lutheran 63 Champ: N-R-H-E-G 55, Maple River 50 (Windom Holiday Classic) TRACY-MILROY-BALATON 85 vs. HERON LAKE-OKABENA 53 WINDOM 64 vs. KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG 43 (Mt Lake Tournament) RENVILLE COUNTY WEST 57 vs. LEGACY CHRISTIAN 59 MT LAKE 70 vs. CEDAR MT/COMFREY 82 (Worthington Tournament) SIBLEY EAST 39 vs. MANKATO WEST 69 WORTHINGTON 58 vs. HUTCHINSON 49 (Redwood Valley Tournament) MARTIN COUNTY WEST 58 vs. LAKEVIEW 60 REDWOOD VALLEY 75 vs. BENSON 59 (Marshall Tournament) PIPESTONE 58 vs. MINNEWASKA AREA 68 MONTEVIDEO 60 vs. JORDAN 63 MARSHALL 73 vs. SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 62 (Norwood-Young America Tournament) NEW ULM 48 vs. MOUND-WESTONKA 49 NORWOOD-YOUNG AMERICA 64 vs. GIBBON-FAIRFAX-WINTHROP 45 GIRLS HOCKEY : WINDOM 2 vs. NORTH SHORE STORM 3 (@ Waseca tournament)