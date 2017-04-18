Scoreboard from Mon, Apr 17

BASEBALL:
Jackson County Central 13, Mt Lake Area-Comfrey 0
Pipestone 9, Montevideo 2 (@ US Bank Stadium)
MN Valley Lutheran 5, Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s 0
MN Valley Lutheran 2, Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s 0
Springfield 3, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 2
Springfield 8, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0
Buffalo Lake-Hector/Stewart 2, Renville County West 0
Sleepy Eye & Wabasso split a Double-header. Scores not available.
SOFTBALL:
R-R-C/W-W-G 20, GHEC/T/ML 0
R-R-C/W-W-G 10, GHEC/T/ML 0
Worthington 3, Redwood Valley 1
New Ulm 2, St. Peter 1
Fairmont 7, St. James 0
Jordan 17, Waseca 0
Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s 17, MN Valley Lutheran 0
Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s 25, MN Valley Lutheran 6
Wabasso 7, Sleepy Eye 6
Wabasso 9, Sleepy Eye 6
Springfield 20, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 8
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 16, Springfield 6