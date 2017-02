Scoreboard for Thurs, Feb 9

GIRLS BASKETBALL : WINDOM 44 at JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL 49 WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE 29 at RED ROCK CENTRAL 79 HERON LAKE-OKABENA 36 at MT LAKE 54 MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL 44 at FULDA 64 SW MN CHRISTIAN 92 at EDGERTON 54 ADRIAN 67 at ELLSWORTH 41 ST. JAMES 26 at BLUE EARTH 63 NEW ULM 51 at FAIRMONT 45 ST. PETER 51 at WASECA 45 MINNEOTA 79 at WABASSO 73 NEW ULM CATHEDRAL 48 at MN VALLEY LUTHERAN 61 BOYS BASKETBALL : BUFFALO LAKE-HECTOR/STEWART 31 at CEDAR MT/COMFREY 70 MARTIN COUNTY WEST 34 at JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL 72 WASECA 88 at ST. PETER 70 ALBERT LEA 48 at NEW ULM 56 PIPESTONE 79 at LUVERNE 62 SLEEPY EYE 74 at SLEEPY EYE-ST. MARY’S 83 MINNEOTA 78 at WABASSO 61 WRESTLING : ADRIAN 14 at T-M-B/W-W-G 54 GYMNASTICS : COBRAS (windom/mt lake) _______ at LUVERNE ________