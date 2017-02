Scoreboard for Sat, Feb 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL : RED ROCK CENTRAL 72, LAKEVIEW 52 NEW RICHLAND-HEARTLAND-ELLENDALE-GENEVA 62, FAIRMONT 49 HILLS-BEAVER CREEK 46, ALCESTER-HUDSON, SD 35 BOYS BASKETBALL : RUSSELL-TYLER-RUTHTON 74, FULDA 52 RED ROCK CENTRAL 53, LAKEVIEW 50 ST. PETER 60, NORWOOD-YOUNG AMERICA 55 HILLS-BEAVER CREEK 56, ALCESTER-HUDSON, SD 54 MN VALLEY LUTHERAN 72, BUFFALO LAKE-HECTOR/STEWART 51 GIRLS HOCKEY : MORRIS-BENSON 3, WORTHINGTON 0 MANKATO EAST 8, FAIRMONT 2 MARSHALL 5, ST. PETER/LE SUEUR-HENDERSON 2 LUVERNE & PRAIRIE CENTER 2-2 Overtime Tie BOYS HOCKEY : MARSHALL 8, ST. PETER/LE SUEUR-HENDERSON 2 WASECA 7, WINONA 2 MORRIS-BENSON 3, WORTHINGTON 0 NEW ULM 8, REDWOOD VALLEY 1 WRESTLING : AT THE MANKATO EAST TOURNAMENT ON SATURDAY, LE SUEUR-HENDERSON TOOK 1ST PLACE WITH 179.5 POINTS. WORTHINGTON WAS 2ND. FAIRMONT/MARTIN COUNTY WEST TIED FOR 4TH PLACE. TRACY-MILROY-BALATON/WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE WAS 6TH WITH 121.5 POINTS. FOR T-M-B/W-W-G: LEVI ELLINGSON 6TH AT 113 DEREK ELLINGSON 4TH AT 120 ANTHONY AXFORD 3RD AT 138 AUSTIN AXFORD 5TH AT 145 TREVOR EISFELD 3RD AT 152 NASH MAYER 3RD AT 160 JACE PAPLOW 3RD AT 170 TYLER TIMM 5TH AT 182 AUSTIN BUCHHOLZ 3RD AT 195 SAM BAUER 5TH AT HEAVYWEIGHT