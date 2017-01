Schedule for Sat, Jan 14

GIRLS BASKETBALL : WINDOM _______ vs. VERMILLION SD _______ 3pm (@ garretson) SW MN CHRISTIAN _______ at MT LAKE _______ RED ROCK CENTRAL _______ vs. ELK POINT-JEFFERSON _______ (@ Madison, sd) WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE _______ vs. FREEMAN ACADEMY ________ (@ Madison, sd) HILL-MURRAY _______ at MARSHALL _______ LUVERNE _______ at GARRETSON, SD _______ WASECA _______ at HAYFIELD _______ MEDFORD _______ at BLUE EARTH _______ HILLS-BEAVER CREEK _______ vs. O-R-R _______ (@ garretson) SLEEPY EYE _______ at LYLE/AUSTIN PACELLI _______ BOYS BASKETBALL :

WINDOM _______ vs. VERMILLION SD _______ 4:30pm (@ garretson) SW MN CHRISTIAN _______ at MT LAKE _______ GRANADA-HUNTLEY-EAST CHAIN/TRUMAN _______ at HERON LAKE-OKABENA _______ JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL _______ at ST. CLAIR _______ MANKATO LOYOLA _______ at CEDAR MT/COMFREY _______ LUVERNE _______ at GARRETSON, SD _______ MANKATO EAST _______ at MARSHALL _______ HILLS-BEAVER CREEK _______ vs. O-R-R _______ (@ garretson) WRESTLING : The Big South Conference Tournament will be held at Redwood Falls. FULDA/M-C-C will wrestle at a tournament in Harrisburg, South Dakota. WABASSO/R-R-C will host a four-team meet at the Wabasso Activity Center. Teams will include ADRIAN, ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA, AND ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY.