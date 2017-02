Schedule for Sat, Feb 11

LOCAL SPORTS — Schedule for Saturday 2/11/17 GIRLS BASKETBALL : WINDOM _______ vs. LAC QUI PARLE VALLEY _______ (@smsu-marshall) Noon ADRIAN _______ at FULDA _______ 2pm SLEEPY EYE _______ at CEDAR MT/COMFREY _______ GARRETSON, SD _______ at HILLS-BEAVER CREEK _______ 3pm PIPESTONE _______ vs. TRACY-MILROY-BALATON _______ (@smsu-marshall) 2pm NEW ULM _______ at JORDAN _______ BOYS BASKETBALL : JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL _______ at WINDOM _______ MARSHALL _______ at ORONO _______ 3pm WORTHINGTON _______ at DAWSON-BOYD _______ 3:30pm FAIRMONT _______ at NEW ULM _______ 1pm GARRETSON, SD _______ at HILLS-BEAVER CREEK _______ 4:30pm BOYS HOCKEY : WINDOM _______ at WASECA _______ GYMNASTICS : The Big South Conference Gymnastics meet will be held at Fairmont.