Schedule for Fri, Dec 30

LOCAL SPORTS — Schedule for Friday, 12/30/16 GIRLS BASKETBALL : (Windom Holiday Classic) 3rd place: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg _______ vs. Alden-Conger _______ 3pm Champ: Windom _______ vs. Fairmont _______ 4:30pm (Mt Lake Tournament) WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE _______ vs. RENVILLE COUNTY WEST _______ MT LAKE _______ vs. LEGACY CHRISTIAN _______ (Redwood Valley Tournament) 3rd place: Dawson-Boyd _______ vs. Redwood Valley _______ Champ: Sibley East _______ vs. Lakeview _______ (Norwood-Young America Tournament) 3rd place: Belle Plaine _______ vs. New Ulm _______ Champ: Mpls South _______ vs. Norwood-Young America _______ ———————————————————— —————————————————- BOYS BASKETBALL : (Windom Holiday Classic) 3rd place: Heron Lake-Okabena _______ vs. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg _______ 6pm Champ: Windom _______ vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton _______ 7:30pm (Mt Lake Tournament) CEDAR MT/COMFREY _______ vs. RENVILLE COUNTY WEST ________ MT LAKE _______ vs. LEGACY CHRISTIAN _______ (Worthington Tournament) 3rd place: Sibley East _______ vs. Hutchinson _______ Champ: Worthington _______ vs. Mankato West _______ (Redwood Valley Tournament) 3rd place: Martin County West _______ vs. Benson _______ Champ: Lakeview _______ vs. Redwood Valley _______ (Marshall Tournament) JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL _______ vs. MONTEVIDEO _______ MARSHALL _______ vs. ALEXANDRIA _______ (Norwood-Young America Tournament) 3rd place: New Ulm _______ vs. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop _______ 3pm Champ: Mound-Westonka _______ vs. Norwood-Young America _______ 4:30pm WRESTLING : The COBRAS of Windom/Mt Lake will compete at the “Rumble on the Red” Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.