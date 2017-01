Local News Headlines – Weds, Jan 4

AN AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD IN WINDOM TODAY. BLOOD DONATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE WINDOM COMMUNITY CENTER TODAY FROM 1:30 UNTIL 6:30. ALL BLOOD TYPES ARE NEEDED. A NUMBER OF DONOR INCENTIVES ARE BEING OFFFERED. ALL DONORS WILL RECEIVE A FREE LONG-SLEEVED T-SHIRT WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. DONORS WILL BE ENTERED INTO A DRAWING FOR A CHANCE TO WIN TWO $25 HY-VEE GIFT CARDS. ALL DONORS WILL RECEIVE COUPONS FROM DAIRY QUEEN AND HARDEE’S. THE MONTHLY WEATHER STATISTICS HAVE BEEN REPORTED FOR THE CITY OF WINDOM IN DECEMBER. TOTAL SNOWFALL FOR THE MONTH CAME TO 8.9-INCHES; THE HEAVIEST SINGLE-DAY SNOWFALL WAS 4” ON DECEMBER 17TH. THE HIGH TEMPERATURE FOR THE MONTH WAS 43-DEGREES ON DECEMBER 6TH. THE AVERAGE DAILY HIGH TEMP WAS 24.9-DEGREES. THE LOW READING FOR THE MONTH WAS 27-DEGREES BELOW ZERO ON DECEMBER 18TH – A NEW RECORD LOW FOR THAT DATE. THERE WERE 8 DAYS IN THE MONTH WITH BELOW-ZERO READINGS. THE AVERAGE DAILY LOW TEMP WAS 7.5-DEGREES. A REGIONAL JUNIOR-HIGH KNOWLEDGE BOWL MEET WILL BE HELD THURSDAY IN MARSHALL. A SUB-REGIONAL MEET WAS HELD IN DECEMBER WITH 53 TEAMS FROM 20 AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTS. THE TOP 28 TEAMS ADVANCED TO THE REGIONAL MEET. WINDOM HAS THREE TEAMS IN THE REGIONAL MEET, AFTER FINISHING IN 11TH PLACE, 15TH PLACE AND 25TH PLACE AT THE SUB-REGION. OTHER TEAMS QUALIFYING FOR THE REGIONAL MEET INCLUDED MT LAKE PUBLIC, WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE, FULDA AND MT LAKE CHRISTIAN. THE HERON LAKE CITY COUNCIL HOLDS A REGULAR MEETING TONIGHT. NEW AND RETURNING COUNCIL MEMBERS WILL TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE. ORGANIZATIONAL ITEMS WILL INCLUDE OFFICIAL APPOINTMENTS AND DESIGNATIONS, AND SETTING THE SCHEDULE FOR FEES FOR CITY SERVICES. THERE WILL BE PRESENTATIONS FROM SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA BROADBAND SERVICES, AND FROM THE LOCAL AMERICAN LEGION POST. THE POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL DISCUSS WAGES FOR PART-TIME POLICE OFFICERS. THE CITY’S FIRE PROTECTION RATING WILL BE REVIEWED. THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL MET THIS WEEK. MAYOR DOMINIC JONES AND COUNCIL MEMBER ROD BYAM TOOK THE OATH OF OFFICE. A NUMBER OF ORGANIZATIONAL ITEMS WERE HANDLED. THE COUNCIL HEARD A PRESENTATION FROM THE SOUTHWEST REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION. THERE WAS A REPORT ON THE PROPOSED UPDATE OF THE CITY’S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN. THE COUNCIL VOTED TO GIVE NEW VISION COOP MORE TIME TO COMPLETE THE DEMOLITION OF THE FORMER GRAIN STORAGE FACILITY ON 1ST AVENUE. NEW AGREEMENTS WERE APPROVED WITH THE CITY’S AUDITING FIRM