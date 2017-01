Local News Headlines – Weds, Jan 25

THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HELD A REGULAR MEETING LAST WEEK. 2017 LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTRACTS WERE APPROVED WITH FIVE LOCAL CITIES. A FINAL PAYMENT WAS APPROVED FOR WORK ON THE GOVERNMENT CENTER ROOF PROJECT. THE BOARD SET A NEW FEE FOR RECYLING MATTRESSES. A DISCUSSION WAS HELD ON FUNDING AND STAFFING NEEDS FOR THE SOIL-AND-WATER OFFICE. AN AMENDED CONTRACT WAS APPROVED FOR THE JOB CLASSIFICATION AND COMPENSATION STUDY. THE RED ROCK CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETS AT 5:00 THIS AFTERNOON IN LAMBERTON. NEW AND RETURNING BOARD MEMBERS WILL TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE. ELECTION OF OFFICERS WILL BE HELD. BOARD COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS WILL BE APPROVED. THE BOARD WILL DESIGNATE THE DISTRICT’S OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER, BANK AND LEGAL COUNSEL. BIDS WILL BE REVIEWED FOR A PAINTING PROJECT IN THE SCHOOL GYM. THE BOARD WILL ALSO REVIEW BIDS FOR A ROOF REPAIR PROJECT. THE PAY EQUITY REPORT WILL BE APPROVED. THE WINDOM CITY TELE-COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION MET THIS WEEK. ELECTION OF OFFICERS WAS HELD WITH JEREMY LUND ELECTED AS CHAIR-PERSON AND KENT KELLY AS VICE-CHAIR. THERE WAS AN UPDATE FROM SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA BROADBAND SERVICES, WHICH MAY BE SEEKING TO MODIFY THE EXISTING MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT. FURTHER DISCUSSION WAS HELD ON THE FUTURE OF THE CABLE T-V SYSTEM. THE COMMISSION MAY HAVE SOME TYPE OF SURVEY TO DETERMINE WHICH CHANNELS ARE WATCHED MOST OFTEN. SOME CHANGES MAY BE MADE IN THE EXPANDED BASIC CHANNEL LINEUP. MORE AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVES ARE BEING HELD IN THE AREA. ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, A TWO-DAY BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD AT THE ST. JAMES AMERICAN LEGION. HOURS WILL BE FROM 1:00 UNTIL 7:00 ON THURSDAY, AND 8:00AM UNTIL NOON ON FRIDAY. ON THURSDAY, A BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD AT THE AMERICAN REFORMED CHURCH IN WORTHINGTON FROM 1:00 UNTIL 7:00. ON FRIDAY, THERE WILL BE A RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE AT THE STORDEN AMERICAN LEGION FROM 11:00 UNTIL 5:00. THE WINDOM CITY UTILITY COMMISSION MEETS AT 10:00 THURSDAY MORNING. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON ASSESSMENTS AND TELE-COMM SERVICE FOR PROPERTY ON COUNTY ROAD 26. THE CITY ENGINEERS WILL HAVE AN UPDATE ON POSSIBLE IMPROVEMENTS TO THE WATER TREATMENT FACILITY AND THE WASTEWATER FACILITY. THE COMMISSION WILL DISCUSS THE PURCHASE OF A JET-VAC UNIT FOR THE ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON IMPROVEMENTS TO THE ELECTRIC SUB-STATION. DISCUSSION WILL BE HELD ON A RATE TARIFF.