Local News Headlines – Weds, Dec 28

THE FILING PERIOD OPENS TODAY FOR A VACANCY ON THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL. DOMINIC JONES WAS ELECTED AS MAYOR OF WINDOM IN NOVEMBER. WHEN HE TAKES OFFICE NEXT WEEK, HE WILL VACATE HIS SEAT AS AN AT-LARGE CITY COUNCIL MEMBER. THE COUNCIL HAS CALLED FOR A SPECIAL ELECTION TO FILL THE COUNCIL SEAT. CANDIDATES WILL BE ABLE TO FILE FOR THE POSITION FROM TODAY THROUGH JANUARY 11TH. INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE WINDOM CITY HALL BUILDING. THE ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN MARCH. KDOM RADIO IS REVIEWING THE TOP NEWS STORIES FROM 2016. IN MAY, THE MT LAKE CITY COUNCIL VOTED TO RAISE ELECTRIC RATES. THE WINDOM H-R-A RECEIVED A STATE GRANT FOR RENOVATIONS AT THE RIVERVIEW APARTMENTS. A LEVEL 3 SEX OFFENDER MOVED INTO THE WINDOM AREA. THE WINDOM E-D-A REPORTED THAT A PROPOSED HOTEL PROJECT HAD BEEN CANCELLED. HERON LAKE DEDICATED A NEW VETERANS’ MEMORIAL. A 41-YEAR-OLD MAN FROM JACKSON WAS FOUND DEAD IN HIS HOME. THE NEWS YEAR IN REVIEW CONTINUES. IN JUNE, FAITH WILLARD WAS CROWNED AS MISS RIVERFEST. THE WINDOM POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTED 7 PEOPLE ON PROSTITUTION-RELATED CHARGES AFTER A STING OPERATION. THE WINDOM SCHOOL DISTRICT SOLD 600 USED I-PADS IN ONE HOUR. THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL CALLED FOR BIDS ON THE EMERGENCY SERVICES FACILITY. PRIME PORK HELD AN INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE. AN EQUIPMENT FAILURE AT WINDOM-NET LEFT MOST OF WINDOM WITHOUT TELEPHONE OR INTERNET SERVICE FOR MOST OF A DAY. THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY IS CONDUCTING A YEAR-END FUND-RAISING DRIVE. DONATIONS ARE BEING ACCEPTED TO HELP FUND SEVERAL BUILDING PROJECTS. PLANS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NEW LIGHTING AND A NEW DROP-CEILING IN THE OFFICE AREA; UPGRADING SOME OLDER OFFICE COMPUTERS; A NEW COPY MACHINE; AND A READER/PRINTER UNIT. TAX-DEDUCTIBLE GIFTS OF ANY AMOUNT WILL BE ACCEPTED. MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE HISTORICAL SOCIETY WEBSITE AND FACEBOOK PAGE. THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MET THIS WEEK. JEFF JOHNSON WAS RE-APPOINTED TO A NEW FOUR-YEAR TERM AS COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR. A JOINT-POWERS AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY OF JACKSON WAS AMENDED TO ALLOW FOR THE ADDITION OF A NEW BUS STORAGE FACILITY. A TRANSPORTATION PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WAS APPROVED WITH UNITED COMMUNITY ACTION. APPROVAL WAS GIVEN FOR COUNTY EMPLOYEES TO PARTICIPATE IN A WELLNESS PILOT PROGRAM.