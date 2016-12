Local News Headlines – Weds, Dec 21

THE WINDOM CITY UTILITY COMMISSION MEETS THIS MORNING. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON THE SIGNIFICANT INDUSTRIAL USER AGREEMENT WITH ‘WINDOM WASH.’ A DISCUSSION WILL BE HELD ON CONNECTION FEES FOR WATER AND SEWER SERVICE. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON A REVIEW OF THE CITY’S ELECTRICAL RATES. THE COMMISSION WILL DISCUSS POSSIBLE UPGRADES TO THE WATER FILTER PLANT. THE WINDOM SHARING CENTER IS PARTICIPATING IN A FUND-RAISING CHALLENGE. THE PRUDENCE LODGE #97 AND MINNESOTA MASONIC CHARITIES HAVE ISSUED THE CHALLENGE. THE MASONS WILL PROVIDE MATCHING FUNDS FOR EVERY CASH DONATION TO THE SHARING CENTER, UP TO A LIMIT OF 3-THOUSAND-DOLLARS. PEOPLE HAVE UNTIL JANUARY 1ST TO MAKE A DONATION. DONATIONS MAY BE DOPPED OFF AT THE SHARING CENTER, OR SENT BY MAIL. CHECKS SHOULD BE MADE PAYABLE TO THE PRUDENCE LODGE #97. THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL MET TUESDAY EVENING. PUBLIC COMMENTS WERE TAKEN ON THE PROPOSED APARTMENT BUILDING PROJECT ON NORTH REDDING AVENUE. THE DEVELOPER IS PROPOSING A 46-UNIT MARKET RATE APARTMENT COMPLEX, WITH A PROJECTED CONSTRUCTION COST OF 4.7-MILLION DOLLARS. MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC EXPRESSED CONCERNS ABOUT THE LOCATION OF THE PROJECT, AND THE PROPOSED RENTAL RATES. AFTER HEARING THE PUBLIC COMMENTS, THE COUNCIL VOTED 3-2 TO TABLE THE PROJECT UNTIL THE JANUARY 17TH COUNCIL MEETING. THE WINDOM AREA HOSPITAL HELD A BOARD-OF-DIRECTORS MEETING THIS WEEK. THE NOVEMBER FINANCIAL REPORT SHOWED NET INCOME FOR THE MONTH OF 23-THOUSAND-700-DOLLARS. THROUGH THE FIRST 7 MONTHS OF THE FISCAL YEAR, THE HOSPITAL IS SHOWING A NET PROFIT OF JUST OVER 341-THOUSAND-DOLLARS. SURGICAL MANAGER NANCY JENSEN IS RETIRING, AND AN INTERIM MANAGER HAS BEEN HIRED. UPDATES WERE PROVIDED ON THE HOSPITAL’S HEALTH AND WELLNESS INITIATIVE, AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW CLASS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ON CAREERS IN THE HEALTH CARE FIELD. THE MT LAKE SCHOOL BOARD MET THIS WEEK. THE FINAL 2017 PROPERTY TAX LEVY WAS ADOPTED; THE LEVY WILL SHOW A REDUCTION OF 12.12% FROM THE CURRENT YEAR’S LEVY. THE BOARD APPROVED THE DISTRICT’S REPORT FOR THE WORLD’S BEST WORK-FORCE PROGRAM. BOARD MEMBERS REVIEWED A TENTATIVE SENIORITY LIST FOR THE CERTIFIED TEACHERS, CUSTODIANS, SECRETARIES AND PARA-PROFESSIONALS. THERE WERE REPORTS FROM THE PAIRING COMMITTEE, THE BUILDING COMMITTEE, THE PRINCIPAL AND SUPERINTENDENT. AN UPDATE WAS PROVIDED ON MAINTENACE ISSUES WITH THE SWIMMING POOL. A MEETING OF THE WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE SCHOOL BOARD WAS HELD THIS WEEK. THE BOARD APPROVED THE 2017 PROPERTY TAX LEVY AT JUST OVER 542-THOUSAND-DOLLARS – A REDUCTION OF 7.48% FROM THE CURRENT YEAR’S LEVY. A SENIORITY LIST OF DISTRICT TEACHERS WAS APPROVED. THE BOARD APPROVED THE HIRING OF A PARA-PROFESSIONAL, A LANGUAGE ARTS TEACHER, AND A LONG-TERM SUBSTITUTE TEACHER. THEY UPDATED THE PORTION OF THE STUDENT HANDBOOK THAT DEALS WITH WINTER DRESS AND TRANSPORTATION. A PLAN WAS APPROVED TO OFFER EMERGENCY TRAINING TO ALL STAFF MEMBERS.