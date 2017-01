Local News Headlines – Wed, Jan 11

THE MT LAKE SCHOOL BOARD HAS VOTED TO CLOSE THE SCHOOL’S SWIMMING POOL, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. AT A SPECIAL MEETING ON MONDAY, THE BOARD VOTED 6-1 TO CLOSE THE POOL. AN ALTERNATE PROPOSAL TO KEEP THE POOL OPEN UNTIL JULY 31ST WAS DEFEATED ON A VOTE OF 5-2 AGAINST. THE MT LAKE POOL IS 46 YEARS OLD, AND WOULD REQUIRE EXTENSIVE REPAIRS AND RENOVATION TO CONTINUE OPERATING. A LONG-RANGE PLAN CALLS FOR THE POOL SPACE TO BE RENOVATED AND USED FOR FUTURE CLASSROOMS. THE WINDOM E-D-A HELD A BOARD MEETING THIS WEEK. ELECTION OF OFFICERS WAS HELD, WITH JUSTIN ESPENSON RE-ELECTED AS PRESIDENT. AN UPDATE WAS PROVIDED ON THE LEASE OF THE SPEC BUILDING. THE BOARD DISCUSSED THE PROPOSED APARTMENT PROJECT. THE DEVELOPER WILL ATTEND THE JANUARY 17TH CITY COUNCIL MEETING. THE BOARD VOTED TO APPROVE THE TRANSFER OF A HOUSING REHAB LOAN. THERE WAS A REPORT ON A SERIES OF PUBLIC MEETINGS TO DISCUSS THE UPDATE OF THE CITY’S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN. A SENIOR-HIGH KNOWLEDGE BOWL MEET WAS HELD MONDAY IN LAMBERTON. THERE WERE 18 TEAMS REPRESENTING 8 AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTS. TEAMS FROM REDWOOD VALLEY TOOK 1ST AND 2ND PLACE. MT LAKE HAD A TEAM FINISH IN 4TH PLACE. ANOTHER MT LAKE TEAM FINISHED IN 11TH PLACE. WINDOM HAD THREE TEAMS IN THE MEET; THEY FINISHED IN 5TH PLACE, 9TH PLACE AND 17TH PLACE. OTHER SCHOOLS AT THE MEET INCLUDED RED ROCK CENTRAL, SPRINGFIELD AND CEDAR MOUNTAIN. THE WINDOM CITY PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION MEETS TODAY. THERE WILL BE A PRESENTATION ON POTENTIAL STATE FUNDING FOR PARKS AND TRAILS DEVELOPMENT. WINDOM MAY BE SEEKING TO HAVE THE WINDOM RECREATIONAL AREA AND TEEGLES PARK DESIGNATED AS A REGIONAL PARK. IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE PARKS SUPERINTENDENT WILL REVIEW THE POOL FEASIBILITY STUDY. THE RECREATION DIRECTOR WILL DISCUSS OPTIONS FOR RE-LOCATING THE TENNIS COURTS, WHICH WERE REMOVED FROM WITT PARK DUE TO THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE EMERGENCY SERVICES FACILITY. A MEETING OF THE DES MOINES VALLEY HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES AGENCY BOARD WILL BE HELD THURSDAY MORNING IN JACKSON. ELECTION OF OFFICERS WILL BE HELD. COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS WILL BE MADE. OTHER OFFICIAL DESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS WILL BE APPROVED. THE BOARD WILL APPROVE SOME POLICY REVISIONS. A MEDICAL CONSULTANT WILL BE APPOINTED. THE PURCHASE OF A VEHICLE WILL BE APPROVED. SOME PERSONNEL ITEMS WILL BE HANDLED.