Local News Headlines – Wed, Feb 8

SECTION ONE-ACT PLAY CONTESTS WERE HELD ON SATURDAY. THE SECTION 2 CONTEST WAS HELD AT LE SUEUR-HENDERSON HIGH SCHOOL. THE TOP-RATED PLAY WAS “Chemical Imbalance,” PERFORMED BY MANKATO LOYOLA HIGH SCHOOL. BELLE PLAINE TOOK 2ND PLACE ON A TIE-BREAKER. THE PLAY FROM MT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL, “Salt & Pepper,” FINISHED IN 3RD PLACE. THE SECTION 3 CONTEST WAS HELD AT REDWOOD VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL. FIRST PLACE WENT TO THE PLAY FROM RUSSELL-TYLER-RUTHTON. WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE WAS AMONG THE OTHER SCHOOLS PERFORMING. TWO TEAMS FROM WINDOM AREA HIGH SCHOOL COMPETED AT THE STATE HIGH SCHOOL V-E-X ROBOTICSTOURNAMENT LAST WEEKEND IN ST. CLOUD. THE WINDOM ‘B’ TEAM FINISHED IN 15TH PLACE OVERALL. THE WINDOM ‘A’ TEAM FINISHED IN 18TH PLACE. EACH TEAM WENT 5-2 IN QUALIFYING MATCHES. THE WINDOM ‘A’ TEAM WAS CHOSEN FOR AN ALLIANCE FOR THE MEDAL ROUND, BUT LOST IN THE QUARTER-FINALS. IN THE SEPARATE SKILLS COMPETITION, THE WINDOM ‘B’ TEAM FINISHED IN 9TH PLACE AND THE ‘A’ TEAM IN 13TH PLACE. A MT LAKE WOMAN IS FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES AFTER AN ALLEGED KNIFE ATTACK. 23-YEAR-OLD JENNY B. XAYKOSY (“zy-cozy”) IS BEING CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF ASSAULT WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, IN THE 2ND DEGREE. ACCORDING TO THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT, XAYKOSY WAS INVOLVED IN AN ARGUMENT WITH THE FATHER OF HER SON. XAYKOSY SWUNG AT THE MAN WITH A KITCHEN KNIFE, STABBING HIM ON THE SIDE OF THE NECK. THE MAN WENT TO THE HOSPITAL AND RECEIVED 18 STICHES. XAYKOSY WAS ARRESTED AND TAKEN TO THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY JAIL. THE WINDOM CITY PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION MEETS TODAY. THE COMMISSION WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE LOCATIONS FOR THE TENNIS COURTS. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS WITH THE WINDOM SCHOOL DISTRICT. THE COMMISSION WILL REVIEW INFORMATION ON RENTALS OF THE SHELTER HOUSES AND BLEACHERS. FURTHER DISCUSSION WILL BE HELD ON THE CITY’S OPTIONS FOR IMPROVING OR REPLACING THE SWIMMING POOL, AND POSSIBLE LOCATIONS FOR A NEW POOL. THE DES MOINES VALLEY HEALTH-AND-HUMAN SERVICES AGENCY WILL HOLD A BOARD MEETING THURSDAY MORNING. THERE WILL BE A REPORT ON THE CHILD CARE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM. A NEW HOME-CARE POLICY WILL BE APPROVED FOR CLIENTS ON MEDICARE AND MEDICAID. THE BOARD WILL APPROVE AN AGREEMENT FOR MEDICARE COST REPORTING. A CONTRACT WILL BE APPROVED TO HELP IMPLEMENT AN ACTIVE LIVING PLAN IN MT LAKE. THE 2017 BUDGET WILL BE AMENDED. SOME SURPLUS PROPERTY WILL BE DESIGNATED FOR DISPOSAL. A SENIOR-HIGH KNOWLEDGE BOWL MEET WAS HELD MONDAY IN SLAYTON. THERE WERE 38 TEAMS FROM 13 AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTS. A TEAM FROM FULDA WON THE MEETING WITH 48 POINTS. ADRIAN WAS IN 2ND PLACE; TEAMS FROM MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL WERE 3RD AND 4TH. WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE HAD A TEAM FINISH IN 6TH PLACE. MT LAKE HAD A TEAM FINISH IN A TIE FOR 10TH PLACE. WINDOM HAD TWO TEAMS IN THE MEET, FINISHING IN A TIE FOR 13TH PLACE AND A TIE FOR 22ND PLACE. RED ROCK CENTRAL HAD A TEAM FINISH TIED FOR 13TH PLACE. THE WINDOM HIGH SCHOOL DRAMA DEPARTMENT IS PRESENTING A WINTER SHOW. “THE DROWSY CHAPERONE” WILL BE PERFORMED IN THE HIGH SCHOOL LECTURE HALL AT 7:00PM ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, WITH A MATINEE AT 2:00 SATURDAY AFTERNOON. TICKETS ARE $8, WITH ALL SEATS RESERVED. TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE HIGH SCHOOL OFFICE. THE SHOW IS BEING DIRECTED BY RACHEL AXFORD AND JONI FISCHENICH. “THE DROWSY CHAPERONE” IS A MUSICAL COMEDY, WITH MOST OF THE SHOW SET IN THE 1920’s.