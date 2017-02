Local News Headlines – Wed, Feb 15

A LAKEFIELD MAN IS FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES IN JACKSON COUNTY. 48-YEAR-OLD GREGORY FITZLOFF OF LAKEFIELD WAS ARRESTED LAST FRIDAY. THE JACKSON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ISSUED FORMAL CHARGES MONDAY, FOR TWO FELONY COUNTS OF SOLICITING A CHILD FOR SEXUAL CONDUCT. FITZLOFF ALLEGEDLY USED A SOCIAL MEDIA APP TO MAKE CONTACT WITH UNDERCOVER OFFICERS WHO WERE POSING AS JUVENILES. HE TRIED TO ARRANGE A MEETING WITH SOMEONE HE THOUGHT WAS A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM WORTHINGTON. THE WINDOM SCHOOL BOARD HELD A REGULAR MEETING THIS WEEK. THE BOARD APPROVED A NEW THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH THE DISTRICT’S AUDITING FIRM. A MEMO OF UNDERSTANDING WAS APPROVED WITH THE DISTRICT TEACHERS’ UNION, ESTABLISHING NEW GUIDELINES FOR THE “COLLEGE IN THE SCHOOLS” PROGRAM. REPORTS WERE PRESENTED ON PLANS FOR F-F-A WEEK ACTIVITIES, AND THE 2017 SENIOR PROM. A HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT DISCUSSED THE POSSIBLE CREATION OF A HIGH SCHOOL TRAP-SHOOTING TEAM. THERE WAS AN UPDATE ON THE DISTRICT BUDGET. THE MT LAKE SCHOOL BOARD HELD A SPECIAL MEETING MONDAY EVENING. THE BOARD REVIEWED AND APPROVED A PROPOSED SPORTS-PAIRING AGREEMENT BETWEEN MT LAKE PUBLIC, MT LAKE CHRISTIAN AND THE COMFREY SCHOOL DISTRICT. THE AGREEMENT CALLS FOR THE THREE SCHOOLS TO OFFER SHARED PROGRAMS FOR BASEBALL, SOFTBALLL AND BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF THIS SPRING. THE SHARED TEAMS WILL BE CALLED THE MT LAKE AREA-COMFREY WOLVERINES. THE AGREEMENT MUST ALSO BE APPROVED BY MT LAKE CHRISTIAN AND COMFREY. THE WINDOM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS ELECTED NEW OFFICERS. FIRE-FIGHTERS VOTED TO RE-ELECT DAN ORTMANN AS FIRE CHIEF. MARK STEVENS IS THE 1ST ASSISTANT CHIEF. BEN DERICKSON WILL BE THE 2ND ASSISTANT CHIEF AND TRAINING OFFICER. ROGER WINKER IS THE 3RD ASSISTANT CHIEF. THE RESULTS OF THE WINDOM FIRE DEPARTMENT ELECTIONS WERE RATIFIED AS A RECENT MEETING OF THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL. THE BUTTERFIELD-ODIN SCHOOL BOARD HELD A SPECIAL MEETING THIS WEEK. THE BOARD DISCUSSED OPTIONS FOR HIRING A HALF-TIME INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT FOR THE REST OF THE CURRENT SCHOOL YEAR. INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT ALLEN STECKMAN HAS RESIGNED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 1ST. SEVEN APPLICATIONS WERE RECEIVED. THE CANDIDATES WERE SCREENED AND THREE PEOPLE WILL BE INVITED FOR AN INTERVIEW. THE FIRST ROUND OF INTERVIEWS MAY BE HELD THIS WEEK.