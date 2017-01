Local News Headlines – Tues, Jan 31

THE MT LAKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS HOLDING A VALENTINE’S DAY COLORING CONTEST. THE THEME IS “I LOVE MT LAKE.” THERE WILL BE A CHILDREN’S CONTEST WITH THREE AGE GROUPS, AND AN ADULT COLORING CONTEST. THE WINNERS OF EACH AGE GROUP WILL RECEIVE MT LAKE CHAMBER BUCKS. ENTRY FORMS AND PICTURES MAY BE PICKED UP AT ONE OF THE PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES, OR DOWNLOADED FROM THE MT LAKE CITY WEBSITE OR THE MT LAKE CHAMBER FACEBOOK PAGE. COLOR THE DRAWING, AND RETURN IT WITH THE ENTRY FORM BY FEBRUARY 4TH. THE KING AND QUEEN CANDIDATES HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR THE “WINTERFEST” CELEBRATION AT WINDOM AREA HIGH SCHOOL. THE QUEEN CANDIDATES ARE HALLIE WILL, MADISON MARAS, EMILY HORMIG, SAMI BARTELT, VALERIA CENDEJAS AND ELIZA FORD. THE KING CANDIDATES ARE YANICK TADE, JAE CARLSON, RYAN ZAMZOE, D-J HAUGLID, DALTON HAKEN AND JESSE PIGMAN. STUDENTS WILL BE VOTING FOR THE KING AND QUEEN DURING LUNCH-TIME ACTIVITIES ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. CORONATION WILL BE HELD AT 10:30 FRIDAY MORNING IN THE NEW GYMNASIUM. WINTERFEST ACTIVITIES WILL CONTINUE THIS WEEK. TWO AREA SCHOOLS WILL BE ADVANCING TO THEIR SECTION ONE-ACT PLAY CONTESTS THIS WEEK. THE MT LAKE PLAY, “Salt & Pepper,” RECEIVED THE #1 RATING AT ITS SUB-SECTION CONTEST LAST SATURDAY. MT LAKE WILL ADVANCE TO THE SECTION 2 CONTEST, BEING HELD THIS SATURDAY AT LE SUEUR-HENDERSON HIGH SCHOOL. THE PLAY FROM WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE, “Cage Match,” RECEIVED THE #1 RATING AT A DIFFERENT SUB-SECTION CONTEST. WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE WILL BE PART OF THE SECTION 3 CONTEST, BEING HELD SATURDAY AT REDWOOD VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL. THE MT LAKE/ODIN/ORMSBY AREA SPORTSMAN’S CLUB HELD ITS ANNUAL ICE-FISHING CONTEST AT MOUNTAIN LAKE ON SATURDAY. THE DAY HAD A TOTAL OF 116 ADULT CONTESTANTS AND 22 CHILDREN. PRIZES WERE PRESENTED TO ADULTS IN FOUR CATEGORIES. TAKING 1ST PLACE WERE TARA KELVEN IN NORTHERN PIKE; JESSE KOLANDER IN WALLEYE; DON DUNKER IN BASS; AND LEVI FELTMAN IN PANFISH. THE WINNER OF THE KID’S FISHING CONTEST WAS TOBY OSLAND, WHO CAUGHT THE LARGEST FISH OF THE DAY. THE CLUB HELD A DRAWING FOR DOOR PRIZES, FOLLOWED BY A CHILI FEED AND THE CLUB’S ANNUAL MEETING. THE WINDOM SCHOOL DISTRICT IS PREPARING TO INVOLVE THE PUBLIC IN ITS FACILITY PLANNING PROCESS. A SERIES OF PUBLIC MEETINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED TO REVIEW THE WORK OF THE FACILITY TASK FORCE, AND TO DISCUSS OPTIONS FOR MEETING FUTURE SPACE NEEDS. THE WINDOM SCHOOL BOARD AND ADMINISTRATION WILL BE PREPARING A SERIES OF VIDEOS THAT WILL RECAP THE FACILITY ASSESSMENTS FOR EACH DISTRICT BUILDING, REVIEW PROJECTIONS FOR FUTURE ENROLLMENT, AND OUTLINE THE REPORT FROM THE TASK FORCE. LISTEN FOR UPDATES ON WHEN AND WHERE THOSE MEETINGS WILL BE HELD.