Local News Headlines – Tues, Jan 3

THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET THIS MORNING. A CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIR WILL BE ELECTED. ORGANIZATIONAL BUSINESS WILL INCLUDE SETTING MEETING DATES; DESIGNATING THE OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER AND DEPOSITORIES; SETTING MEAL AND PER DIEM RATES; AND APPROVING A SCHEDULE OF JAIL FEES AND CIVIL FINES. A PART-TIME JAILER-DISPATCHER WILL BE HIRED. THE BOARD WILL HEAR THE ANNUAL REPORT FROM THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY 4-H PROGRAM. A MEETING OF THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD IS BEING HELD THIS MORNING. THE MEETING WILL BEGIN WITH ELECTION OF OFFICERS. THE BOARD WILL DESIGNATE THE OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER AND APPROVE A QUOTE FOR PUBLICATION OF OFFICIAL NOTICES. THE COUNTY ASSESSOR WILL TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE. A SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS WILL BE APPROVED. APPOINTMENTS WILL BE MADE TO A NUMBER OF COUNTY COMMITTEES. THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD MEETS THIS MORNING. A CHAIRPERSON AND VICE-CHAIR WILL BE ELECTED. THE OFFICIAL COUNTY NEWSPAPER WILL BE DESIGNATED. THE BOARD WILL APPROVE ITS COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS. APPOINTMENTS WILL BE MADE TO VARIOUS COUNTY COMMITTEES. THERE WILL BE A REPORT FROM THE FOOD SHELF. INFORMATION WILL BE PRESENTED ON THE JOB CLASSIFICATION AND COMPENSATION STUDY. THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL MEETS THIS EVENING. THE NEW MAYOR AND A NEW COUNCIL MEMBER WILL TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE. OFFICIAL APPOINTMENTS WILL INCLUDE THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR, STREET SUPERINTENDENT AND CITY ATTORNEY. THE OUTGOING MAYOR, COUNCIL MEMBERS AND DEPARTMENT HEADS WILL BE RECOGNIZED. THERE WILL BE A PRESENTATION ON THE APARTMENT BUILDING PROPOSAL. THE COUNCIL WILL HEAR A PRESENTATION FROM THE SOUTHWEST REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION. NEW AGREEMENTS WILL BE APPROVED WITH THE CITY’S AUDITING FIRM. THE MT LAKE CITY COUNCIL MEETS THIS EVENING. THE COUNCIL WILL APPROVE A NUMBER OF OFFICIAL DESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS. THE CITY INVESTMENT POLICY WILL BE ADOPTED. RATES AND FEES FOR CITY SERVICES WILL BE SET. A MINIMUM GENERAL FUND BALANCE WILL BE ESTABLISHED. THE COUNCIL WILL REVIEW THE PROPOSED SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS FOR 2017. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED 2017 CITY BUDGET. INFORMATION WILL BE PRESENTED ON THE FIRE RELIEF ASSOCIATION INVESTMENTS. THE WESTBROOK CITY COUNCIL HOLDS A REGULAR MEETING TODAY. THE COUNCIL WILL DISCUSS WORKMAN’S COMPENSATION INSURANCE COVERAGE. THE OFFICIAL SCHEDULE FOR FEES FOR CITY SERVICES WILL BE SET, ALONG WITH ADMINISTRATIVE FINES. THE COUNCIL WILL SET WAGES FOR PART-TIME EMPLOYEES. A COST-OF-LIVING INCREASE WILL BE DISCUSSED. A NUMBER OF OFFICIAL APPOINTMENTS AND DESIGNATIONS WILL BE MADE. COUNCIL COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS WILL BE APPROVED. AN AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD IN WINDOM THIS WEEK. BLOOD DONATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE WINDOM COMMUNITY CENTER ON WEDNESDAY FROM 1:30 UNTIL 6:30. ALL BLOOD TYPES ARE NEEDED. A NUMBER OF DONOR INCENTIVES ARE BEING OFFFERED. ALL DONORS WILL RECEIVE A FREE LONG-SLEEVED T-SHIRT WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. DONORS WILL BE ENTERED INTO A DRAWING FOR A CHANCE TO WIN TWO $25 HY-VEE GIFT CARDS. ALL DONORS WILL RECEIVE COUPONS FROM DAIRY QUEEN AND HARDEE’S.