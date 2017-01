Local News Headlines – Tues, Jan 10

THE WINDOM SCHOOL BOARD MET MONDAY EVENING. NEW AND RETURNING BOARD MEMBERS WERE SWORN IN. ELECTION OF OFFICERS WAS HELD, WITH JOAN HUNTER ELECTED AS CHAIRPERSON. BOARD SALARIES WERE SET. A MEETING SCHEDULE WAS ADOPTED. OTHER OFFICIAL DESIGNATIONS WERE MADE. THE BOARD ACCEPTED EARLY RESIGNATION INCENTIVE AGREEMENTS WITH SIX TEACHERS: JANE CARTWRIGHT, LINDSEY CARTWRIGHT, BARB HENNING, SUE CURLEY, LINDA JAAKOLA AND CINDY LITFIN. EACH OF THE TEACHERS WILL RECEIVE AN INCENTIVE PAYMENT OF 2-THOUSAND-DOLLARS. TOMORROW IS THE END OF THE FILING PERIOD FOR A VACANCY ON THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL. WHEN DOMINIC JONES WAS ELECTED AS MAYOR, HE HAD TO RESIGN HIS SEAT AS AN AT-LARGE COUNCIL MEMBER. THE COUNCIL CALLED FOR A SPECIAL ELECTION TO FILL THE SEAT. CANDIDATES MAY FILE NOTICE THROUGH 5:00 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AS OF MONDAY AFTERNOON, TWO CANDIDATES HAVE FILED- BRIAN COOLEY AND JAYESUN SHERMAN. THE SPECIAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 14TH. THE NEW COUNCIL MEMBER WILL BE SWORN IN AT THE MARCH 21ST COUNCIL MEETING. THE WINDOM CITY PLANNING COMMISSION WILL MEET THIS EVENING. TWO RETURNING COMMISSION MEMBERS WILL TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE. ELECTION OF OFFICERS WILL BE HELD. THE COMMISSION WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON A ZONING APPLICATION, INVOLVING THE SITE OF THE PROPOSED APARTMENT BUILDING ON NORTH REDDING AVENUE. THE CITY IS PROPOSING TO REZONE THE LOT FROM COMMERCIAL TO RESIDENTIAL USE. PUBLIC COMMENTS ON THE REZONING APPLICATION WILL BE ACCEPTED. A PUBLIC PROGRAM ON CUBA WILL BE HELD THIS WEEK IN WINDOM. WINDOM COMMUNITY EDUCATION IS HOSTING THE FREE EVENT AT 7:00 WEDNESDAY EVENING IN ROOM #330 AT THE WINDOM AREA MIDDLE-HIGH SCHOOL. DON OLSON AND WINDOM STUDENT SAMI BARTELT WILL DISCUSS THEIR MISSION TRIP TO CUBA. THEY WILL RECOUNT THEIR EXPERIENCES DURING THE VISIT, AND THE PURPOSE OF THEIR MISSION TRIP. IF YOU ARE ATTENDING, PLEASE ENTER BY THE SCHOOL OFFICES ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE BULDING. CALL WINDOM COMMUNITY EDUCATION FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 831-6915.