Local News Headlines – Tues, Feb 7

THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET THIS MORNING. THE BOARD WILL CALL FOR BIDS ON A HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT. THE PROPOSED 5-YEAR COUNTY HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT PLAN WILL BE REVIEWED. THE COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER WILL REVIEW PETTY CASH BUDGETS FOR EACH DEPARTMENT. THE COUNTY COORDINATOR WILL DISCUSS A NEW PROCUREMENT POLICY. OPTIONS WILL BE REVIEWED TO REPLACE A BOILER AT THE NORTH HIGHWAY 71 OFFICE BUILDING. THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD MEETS THIS MORNING. A FIVE-YEAR PRIORITY BRIDGE PLAN WILL BE REVIEWED. THE REVOLVING LOAN FUND COMMITTEE WILL DISCUSS A MODIFICATION OF TERMS FOR AN EXISTING LOAN. THE BOARD WILL REVIEW A SET OF GUIDELINES FOR THE REVOLVING LOAN FUND. THE BOARD WILL DISCUSS THE SHARED OWNERSHIP OF THE BUS STORAGE FACILITY WITH THE CITY OF JACKSON. A REVISED POLICY ON PURCHASING AND PROCUREMENT WILL BE PRESENTED. A MEETING OF THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD IS BEING HELD THIS MORNING. AN OPENING WILL BE POSTED FOR A POSITION WITH THE ASSESSOR’S OFFICE. PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED ON A DITCH PETITION, AND THE UPDATED COUNTY WATER PLAN. THE C-E-O OF THE MURRAY COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER WILL PRESENT AN UPDATE. THE COUNTY ENGINEER WILL DISCUSS AN EQUIPMENT PURCHASE. A BID OPENING DATE WILL BE SET FOR SUMMER CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. THE BOARD WILL REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT. THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL HOLDS A REGULAR MEETING THIS EVENING. SEVERAL PROJECTS WILL BE DISCUSSED. THE COUNCIL MAY CALL FOR PLANS AND SPECS TO BE PREPARED FOR UPGRADES TO THE WATER TREATMENT PLANT, AND APPROVE AN ENGINEERING AGREEMENT. A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE SCHEDULED FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT. PLANS AND SPECS WILL BE REVIEWED FOR THE 2017 STREET PROJECT, AND THE PROJECT COULD BE SENT OUT FOR BIDS. ELECTION JUDGES WILL BE APPOINTED FOR THE MARCH SPECIAL ELECTION. SECTION ONE-ACT PLAY CONTESTS WERE HELD ON SATURDAY. THE SECTION 2 CONTEST WAS HELD AT LE SUEUR-HENDERSON HIGH SCHOOL. THE TOP-RATED PLAY WAS “Chemical Imbalance,” PERFORMED BY MANKATO LOYOLA HIGH SCHOOL. BELLE PLAINE TOOK 2ND PLACE ON A TIE-BREAKER. THE PLAY FROM MT LAKE HIGH SCHOOL, “Salt & Pepper,” FINISHED IN 3RD PLACE. THE SECTION 3 CONTEST WAS HELD AT REDWOOD VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL. FIRST PLACE WENT TO THE PLAY FROM RUSSELL-TYLER-RUTHTON. WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE WAS AMONG THE OTHER SCHOOLS PERFORMING. TWO TEAMS FROM WINDOM AREA HIGH SCHOOL COMPETED AT THE STATE HIGH SCHOOL V-E-X ROBOTICS TOURNAMENT LAST WEEKEND IN ST. CLOUD. THE WINDOM ‘B’ TEAM FINISHED IN 15TH PLACE OVERALL. THE WINDOM ‘A’ TEAM FINISHED IN 18TH PLACE. EACH TEAM WENT 5-2 IN QUALIFYING MATCHES. THE WINDOM ‘A’ TEAM WAS CHOSEN FOR AN ALLIANCE FOR THE MEDAL ROUND, BUT LOST IN THE QUARTER-FINALS. IN THE SEPARATE SKILLS COMPETITION, THE WINDOM ‘B’ TEAM FINISHED IN 9TH PLACE AND THE ‘A’ TEAM IN 13TH PLACE. A MT LAKE WOMAN IS FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES AFTER AN ALLEGED KNIFE ATTACK. 23-YEAR-OLD JENNY B. XAYKOSY (“zy-cozy”) IS BEING CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF ASSAULT WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, IN THE 2ND DEGREE. ACCORDING TO THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT, XAYKOSY WAS INVOLVED IN AN ARGUMENT WITH THE FATHER OF HER SON. XAYKOSY SWUNG AT THE MAN WITH A KITCHEN KNIFE, STABBING HIM ON THE SIDE OF THE NECK. THE MAN WENT TO THE HOSPITAL AND RECEIVED 18 STICHES. XAYKOSY WAS ARRESTED AND TAKEN TO THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY JAIL.