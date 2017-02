Local News Headlines – Tues, Feb 14

THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET THIS MORNING. THE BOARD WILL REVIEW A PROPOSAL TO SPRAY OPEN DITCHES FOR WEED CONTROL. THE ANNUAL FEEDLOT REPORT WILL BE PRESENTED. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER APPOINTING A NEW MEMBER TO THE HERON LAKE WATERSHED BOARD OF DIRECTORS. THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR WILL DISCUSS A WATERSHED PLAN. THE VETERANS’ SERVICE OFFICER WILL REQUEST PERMISSION TO PURCHASE NEW COMPUTER EQUIPMENT. THE WINDOM PARK & RECREATION COMMISSION HOPES TO MEET TODAY. IF A QUORUM IS AVAILABLE, THE COMMISSION WILL MEET AT 5:30 AT THE WINDOM CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS. IN THE PARK SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT, THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS WITH THE WINDOM SCHOOL DISTRICT ABOUT POSSIBLY MOVING THE TENNIS COURTS TO SCHOOL PROPERTY. THERE WILL ALSO BE REPORTS ON USE OF THE SHELTER HOUSES AND RENTAL BLEACHERS. THE COMMISSION WILL ALSO DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF THE SWIMMING POOL. THE MT LAKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HAS RELEASED THE WINNERS OF ITS VALENTINE’S PROMOTION. THE VALENTINE’S COLORING CONTEST FEATURED THE THEME “I LOVE MT LAKE.” EACH OF THE AGE-GROUP WINNERS RECEIVED A PRIZE OF MT LAKE CHAMBER BUCKS. IN THE CHILDREN’S CATEGORY, THE WINNERS WERE: 2-TO-5 YEARS OLD: NORAH SIEBERT; 6-TO-9-YEARS-OLD, KATIE JOHNSON; 10-TO-12-YEARS-OLD, JACI TOLLEFSON. IN THE ADULT CATEGORY, THE WINNER WAS MIRIAM ROJAS. THE WINDOM CITY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETS TODAY. RETURNING COMMISSION MEMBER GREG PEFFER WILL TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE. THE COMMISSION WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS AN APPLICATION TO HAVE A PARCEL OF PROPERTY RE-ZONED. THE WINDOM E-D-A IS SEEKING TO HAVE THE PROPERTY ON NORTH REDDING AVENUE RE-ZONED FROM INDUSTRIAL TO MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING. THIS IS THE SITE OF THE PROPOSED APARTMENT BUILDING. THE COMMISSION MAY VOTE ON A RECOMMENDATION TO THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL. THE 2017 GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALE IS UNDERWAY. THE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN RIVER VALLEYS COUNCIL WILL BE SELLING COOKIES THROUGH MARCH 26TH. THIS IS THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COOKIE SALE. THERE IS ONE NEW VARIETY THIS YEAR – THE “S’MORES” COOKIE, A GRAHAM COOKIE WITH CHOCOLATE AND ICING. OTHER VARIETIES INCLUDE THIN MINTS, CARAMEL DELIGHTS, PEANUT BUTTER PATTIES, PEANUT BUTTER SANDWICHES, SHORTBREAD, LEMONADES, THANKS-A-LOTS, AND THE GLUTEN-FREE ‘TRIOS.’ ON PRESIDENT’S DAY, CUSTOMERS MAY PURCHASE COOKIES FOR DONATION TO MILITARY SUPPORT ORGANIZATIONS.