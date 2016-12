Local News Headlines – Tues, Dec 27

THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD MEETS THIS MORNING. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER RE-APPOINTING THE VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR TO A NEW FOUR-YEAR TERM. A COMMITTEE MAY BE FORMED TO CONSIDER THE POSSIBLE SALE OF COUNTY-OWNED REAL ESTATE. A TRANSPORTATION AGREEMENT AND LEASE AGREEMENT WILL BE APPROVED WITH UNITED COMMUNITY ACTION. AN AGREEMENT FOR SERVICES WILL BE APPROVED WITH THE SW REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION. A MEETING OF THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD IS BEING HELD THIS MORNING. SALARIES WILL BE SET FOR COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS AND COUNTY BOARD MEMBERS. A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THE 2107 COUNTY FEE SCHEDULE. A NUMBER OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS AND FEES WILL BE SET. THE SOIL-AND-WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT OFFICE WILL DISCUSS A REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL FUNDING. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER AN APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT. KDOM RADIO IS REVIEWING THE TOP NEWS STORIES FROM 2016. IN MARCH, DREW HAGE WAS HIRED AS THE NEW WINDOM E-D-A DIRECTOR. MARY SCHAUFENDUEL WAS NAMED THE WINDOM SCHOOL DISTRICT “FRIEND OF EDUCATION.” BRYAN JOYCE WAS NAMED THE TEACHER OF THE YEAR. WINDOM HIGH SCHOOL HELD A BAND AND CHOIR TRIP TO FLORIDA. THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL VOTED TO TABLE ACTION ON THE EMERGENCY SERVICES FACILITY FOR ONE MONTH. THE WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE AND HERON LAKE-OKABENA SCHOOL BOARDS EACH VOTED TO HAVE A COMBINED SUPERINTENDENT AND HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL. THE NEWS YEAR IN REVIEW CONTINUES. IN APRIL, THE BUTTERFIELD-ODIN SCHOOL BOARD VOTED TO REPRIMAND PRINCIPAL LISA SHELLUM. SHAWN HAKEN WAS APPOINTED AS THE NEW COUNTY SHERIFF IN JACKSON COUNTY. A FACILITIES TASK FORCE RELEASED A REPORT ON WINDOM SCHOOL DISTRICT FACILITIES; THE REPORT INDICATED MORE SPACE WAS NEEDED FOR ELEMENTARY STUDENTS AND SEVERAL HIGH SCHOOL PROGRAMS. SPENCER WOLTER OF WINDOM WAS ELECTED AS THE STATE F-F-A PRESIDENT. THE PRAIRIE ARTS CONTINUUM PRESENTED THE DINNER-THEATRE PRODUCTION, “DADDY’S GIRL” IN WINDOM. THE WINDOM CITY TELE-COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION MEETS TODAY. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE FROM SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA BROADBAND SERVICES. THE WINDOM-NET MANAGER WILL HAVE AN UPDATE ON TECHNICAL ISSUES AND CURRENT PROJECTS. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON IMPROVEMENTS TO THE FIBER DRIVE SYSTEM AND THE TELEPHONE “META-SWITCH.” THE COMMISSION WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW OPTIONS FOR A DIFFERENT VIDEO PROVIDER. THE FILING PERIOD OPENS THIS WEEK FOR A VACANCY ON THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL. DOMINIC JONES WAS ELECTED AS MAYOR OF WINDOM IN NOVEMBER. WHEN HE TAKES OFFICE NEXT WEEK, HE WILL VACATE HIS SEAT AS AN AT-LARGE CITY COUNCIL MEMBER. THE COUNCIL HAS CALLED FOR A SPECIAL ELECTION TO FILL THE COUNCIL SEAT. CANDIDATES WILL BE ABLE TO FILE FOR THE POSITION FROM THIS WEDNESDAY THROUGH JANUARY 11TH. INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE WINDOM CITY HALL BUILDING.