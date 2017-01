Local News Headlines – Thurs, Jan 5

THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL MET THIS WEEK. MAYOR DOMINIC JONES AND COUNCIL MEMBER ROD BYAM TOOK THE OATH OF OFFICE. A NUMBER OF ORGANIZATIONAL ITEMS WERE HANDLED. THE COUNCIL HEARD A PRESENTATION FROM THE SOUTHWEST REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION. THERE WAS A REPORT ON THE PROPOSED UPDATE OF THE CITY’S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN. THE COUNCIL VOTED TO GIVE NEW VISION COOP MORE TIME TO COMPLETE THE DEMOLITION OF THE FORMER GRAIN STORAGE FACILITY ON 1ST AVENUE. NEW AGREEMENTS WERE APPROVED WITH THE CITY’S AUDITING FIRM. LEO BARTOSH HAS ISSUED HIS ANNUAL “ONION” WEATHER FORECAST. BARTOSH, OF RURAL DELFT, USES ONIONS TO PREDICT HOW MUCH MOISTURE THE AREA WILL RECEIVE IN THE UPCOMING YEAR. ON NEW YEAR’S EVE, HE SLICES SIX LARGE ONIONS IN HALF AND SPRINKLES SALT ON EACH HALF-ONION. THE NEXT DAY, HE MEASURES TO SEE HOW MUCH LIQUID HAS COLLECTED. FOR 2017, LEO’S ONIONS ARE PREDICTING A LOT OF MOISTURE. MOST MONTHS ARE PREDICTED TO HAVE AT LEAST AN AVERAGE AMOUNT OF MOISTURE, AND A FEW MONTHS COULD HAVE HEAVY PRECIPITATION. THE FINAL YEARLY WEATHER STATISTICS HAVE BEEN REPORTED FOR THE CITY OF WINDOM IN 2016. TOTAL PRECIPITATION CAME TO 39.5 INCHES – OVER 11 INCHES MORE THAN AVERAGE. JULY WAS THE WETTEST MONTH OF THE YEAR. WINDOM RECEIVED 30.8 INCHES OF SNOW IN 2016 – LESS THAN AVERAGE. THE HIGH TEMPERATURE OF THE YEAR WAS 93-DEGREES ON THREE DAYS IN JUNE. JULY WAS THE WARMEST MONTH. THE LOW TEMPERATURE OF THE YEAR WAS 27-BELOW ZERO ON DECEMBER 18TH – A NEW RECORD FOR THE DATE. JANUARY WAS THE COLDEST AVERAGE MONTH. THERE WERE 25 DAYS IN THE YEAR WITH BELOW-ZERO TEMPERATURES. THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY HAS ANNOUNCED THE WINNERS IN THE ANNUAL ‘FESTIVAL OF TREES.’ PEOPLE WHO ATTENDED THE DISPLAY VOTED FOR THEIR FAVORITE TREE BY MAKING A SMALL DONATION. THE WINNING TREE FOR 2016 WAS SUBMITTED BY THE WINDOM SADDLE CLUB. IN 2ND PLACE WAS THE TREE SUBMITTED BY THE WINDOM COTTON QUILTERS QUILT GUILD. IN 3RD PLACE WAS THE TREE FROM THE MICKEY D’s RED HATTERS. EACH OF THE TOP THREE ENTRIES WILL RECEIVE A PRIZE OF WINDOM CHAMBER BUCKS. THERE WERE 20 TREES IN THIS YEAR’S EXHIBIT. A REGULAR MEETING OF THE MT LAKE CITY COUNCIL WAS HELD THIS WEEK. THE MAYOR WAS SWORN IN ALONG WITH NEW AND RETURNING COUNCIL MEMBERS. OFFICIAL DESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS WERE APPROVED. RATES AND FEES WERE SET FOR CITY SERVICES. THE COUNCIL REVIEWED A PROPOSED SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS. INFORMATION WAS PRESENTED ON THE INVESTMENT REPORT FOR THE FIRE RELIEF ASSOCIATION. THE COUNCIL APPROVED A LABOR CONTRACT SETTLEMENT WITH THE POLICE OFFICERS’ UNION, CALLING FOR YEARLY WAGE INCREASES OF 1%, 1% AND 2% FOR THE THREE-YEAR CONTRACT.