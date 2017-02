Local News Headlines – Thur, Feb 9

THE DES MOINES VALLEY HEALTH-AND-HUMAN SERVICES AGENCY WILL HOLD A BOARD MEETING THIS MORNING. THERE WILL BE A REPORT ON THE CHILD CARE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM. A NEW HOME-CARE POLICY WILL BE APPROVED FOR CLIENTS ON MEDICARE AND MEDICAID. THE BOARD WILL APPROVE AN AGREEMENT FOR MEDICARE COST REPORTING. A CONTRACT WILL BE APPROVED TO HELP IMPLEMENT AN ACTIVE LIVING PLAN IN MT LAKE. THE 2017 BUDGET WILL BE AMENDED. SOME SURPLUS PROPERTY WILL BE DESIGNATED FOR DISPOSAL. A SENIOR-HIGH KNOWLEDGE BOWL MEET WAS HELD MONDAY IN SLAYTON. THERE WERE 38 TEAMS FROM 13 AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTS. A TEAM FROM FULDA WON THE MEETING WITH 48 POINTS. ADRIAN WAS IN 2ND PLACE; TEAMS FROM MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL WERE 3RD AND 4TH. WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE HAD A TEAM FINISH IN 6TH PLACE. MT LAKE HAD A TEAM FINISH IN A TIE FOR 10TH PLACE. WINDOM HAD TWO TEAMS IN THE MEET, FINISHING IN A TIE FOR 13TH PLACE AND A TIE FOR 22ND PLACE. RED ROCK CENTRAL HAD A TEAM FINISH TIED FOR 13TH PLACE. THE WINDOM HIGH SCHOOL DRAMA DEPARTMENT IS PRESENTING A WINTER SHOW. “THE DROWSY CHAPERONE” WILL BE PERFORMED IN THE HIGH SCHOOL LECTURE HALL AT 7:00PM ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, WITH A MATINEE AT 2:00 SATURDAY AFTERNOON. TICKETS ARE $8, WITH ALL SEATS RESERVED. TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE HIGH SCHOOL OFFICE. THE SHOW IS BEING DIRECTED BY RACHEL AXFORD AND JONI FISCHENICH. “THE DROWSY CHAPERONE” IS A MUSICAL COMEDY, WITH MOST OF THE SHOW SET IN THE 1920’s. THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL MET THIS WEEK. THE COUNCIL CALLED FOR PLANS AND SPECS TO BE PREPARED FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO THE CITY WATER TREATMENT PLANT. AN ENGINEERING AGREEMENT WAS APPROVED WITH BOLTON AND MENK TO WORK ON THE PROJECT. A PUBLIC HEARING WAS SCHEDULED TO CONSIDER POSSIBLE IMPROVEMENTS TO THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT. THE PROJECT HAS AN ESTIMATED COST OF AT LEAST 14-MILLION DOLLARS. PLANS AND SPECS WERE REVIEWED FOR THE 2017 STREET PROJECT. THE COUNCIL CALLED FOR BIDS, WITH A BID-OPENING DATE IN MARCH. THE ELECTION OF FIRE DEPARTMENT OFFICERS WAS RATIFIED. THE MT LAKE CITY COUNCIL HELD A REGULAR MEETING THIS WEEK. THE ‘FRIENDS OF THE POOL’ DISCUSSED IDEAS TO PROMOTE ACTIVE LIVING IN MT LAKE. THE COUNCIL ACCEPTED BIDS FOR TWO MORE SECTIONS OF THE ELECTRIC SUB-STATION PROJECT. A FINANCIAL PLAN FOR THE PROJECT WAS REVEIWED. THE COUNCIL ADOPTED A RESOLUTION, CALLING FOR A BOND SALE TO FINANCE THE PROJECT. THERE WAS A REPORT ON A PROPOSED WATER AND SEWER PROJECT ON COUNTY ROAD 1. THERE WAS AN UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED ANNEXATION OF PROPERTY FROM MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, FOR THE NEW INDUSTRIAL PARK. THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MET THIS WEEK. A FIVE-YEAR HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION PLAN WAS REVIEWED. PETTY CASH BALANCES WERE ESTABLISHED FOR EACH DEPARTMENT. SOME REVISIONS ARE BEING MADE TO THE COUNTY PROCUREMENT POLICY. A RESIGNATION ACCEPTED FROM A HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATOR. THE OPENING WILL BE POSTED FOR APPLICANTS. THERE IS ALSO AN OPENING FOR AN ENGINEERING AIDE. THE BOARD ACCEPTED A QUOTE TO REPLACE A BOILER AT THE NORTH HIGHWAY 71 OFFICE BUILDING. THERE WAS AN UPDATE FROM THE BUILDING COMMITTEE. A REGULAR MEETING OF THE FULDA CITY COUNCIL WAS HELD THIS WEEK. A DISCUSSION WAS HELD ON THE ‘SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL’ PROGRAM. THE CITY WILL BE PURSUING FUNDING FOR NEW SIDEWALKS. DISCUSSION WAS HELD ON REPLACING SOME OF THE CITY’S CHRISTMAS LIGHTS AND DECORATIONS. THE COUNCIL REVIEWED SOME PROPOSED CHANGES IN THE CITY’S PERSONNEL POLICY. A WATER SUPPLY PROTECTION PLAN WAS ADOPTED. THE COUNCIL APPROVED A BUILDING PERMIT FOR A 16-FOOT ADDITION TO CASEY’S. THE CITY DEPOT IS BEING EVALUATED FOR A POSSIBLE RESTORATION PROJECT.