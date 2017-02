Local News Headlines – Thur, Feb 2

A MADELIA-AREA FARMER IS FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES AFTER A FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT LAST WEEKEND. ON MONDAY, 65-YEAR-OLD DAVID A. PETTERSEN APPEARED IN WATONWAN COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. HE IS BEING CHARGED WITH 2ND-DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER AND DISCHARGING A FIREARM. LAST SATURDAY, THREE MEN ADMITTED GOING TO PETTERSEN’S HOUSE TO CASE THE PROPERTY FOR A POSSIBLE BURGLARY. AS THE MEN WERE DRIVING AWAY, PETTERSEN FIRED SEVERAL SHOTS AT THE CAR, STRIKING AND KILLING 19-YEAR-OLD NICOLAS T. EMBERTSON OF MADELIA. CHARGES COULD BE FILED AGAINST THE TWO MEN WHO WERE WITH EMBERTSON THAT NIGHT. THE PRINCIPAL OF THE MT LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL HAS RESIGNED. AT A SPECIAL MEETING MONDAY, THE MT LAKE SCHOOL BOARD ACCEPTED A NOTICE OF RESIGNATION FROM KARL WASSMAN, EFFECTIVE AT THE END OF THE CURRENT SCHOOL YEAR. WASSMAN HAS BEEN THE MT LAKE ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL FOR 9 YEARS. THE BOARD DISCUSSED OPTIONS FOR FILLING THE OPENING, INCLUDING PROPOSALS TO HAVE A DEAN OR STUDENTS, OR MOVE TO A SHARED POSITION. THE SUPERINTENDENT RECOMMENDED THAT MT LAKE SHOULD CONTINUE TO HAVE A FULL-TIME ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL, AND THE BOARD AGREED TO POST AN OPENING AND ACCEPT APPLICATIONS. A SENOR-HIGH KNOWLEDGE BOWL MEET WAS HELD MONDAY AT WINDOM AREA MIDDLE-HIGH SCHOOL. THERE WERE 34 TEAMS FROM 14 SCHOOLS. A TEAM FROM MARSHALL TOOK 1ST PLACE. WINDOM FINISHED IN 2ND PLACE. OTHER WINDOM TEAMS FINISHED IN 17TH PLACE AND 22ND PLACE. AMONG OTHER SCHOOLS, TEAMS FROM FULDA FINISHED IN 5TH PLACE AND 31ST PLACE. MT LAKE HAD TEAMS FINISH IN 10TH PLACE AND 21ST PLACE. WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE HAS TEAMS FINISH IN 11TH PLACE AND 19TH PLACE. OTHER TEAMS IN THE MEET INCLUDED SPRINGFIELD, CEDAR MOUNTAIN AND RED ROCK CENTRAL. THE MINNESOTA STATE V-E-X ROBOTICS TOURNAMENT WILL BE HELD THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN ST. CLOUD. WINDOM WILL HAVE SEVERAL TEAMS COMPETING. IN ROBOTICS, TEAMS OF STUDENTS DESIGN, BUILD AND PROGRAM A ROBOT TO PLAY A GAME. THIS YEAR’S GAME IS CALLED “STAR STRUCK.” THE GOAL IS TO SCORE MORE POINTS THAN THE OTHER TEAM BY PLACING STARS AND CUBES IN THE OTHER TEAM’S ZONES. IN ADDITION TO GAME PLAY, THERE ARE SEPARATE SKILLS COMPETITIONS FOR ROBOT PROGRAMMING AND DRIVING. WINDOM’S PROGRAM IS BEING COACHED BY KENT KELLY. THE JEFFERS CITY COUNCIL HELD A REGULAR MEETING LAST WEEK. A DISCUSSION WAS HELD ON HOW TO HANDLE CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE DELINQUENT WATER BILLS. THE COUNCIL REVIEWED INFORMATION ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT AID TO CITIES. THERE WAS A REPORT ON POSSIBLE STREET PROJECTS. EARLIER THIS MONTH, THE JEFFERS COUNCIL HELD ITS ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING. A FEW CHANGES WERE MADE IN COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS. LIQUOR LICENSES, CIGARETTE LICENSES AND POOL TABLE LICENSES WERE APPROVED FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES. APPROVAL WAS GIVEN TO SELL SOME SURPLUS EQUIPMENT.