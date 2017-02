Local News Headlines – Thur, Feb 16

THE RED ROCK CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETS TODAY. THE BOARD WILL REVIEW AND APPROVE A REVISED BUDGET FOR THE CURRENT SCHOOL YEAR. A SCHOOL CALENDAR WILL BE APPROVED FOR THE 2017-18 SCHOOL YEAR. THE BOARD WILL REVIEW AND APPROVE THE ACHIEVEMENT AND INTEGRATION PLAN. THE BOARD WILL ALSO HEAR ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS AND HANDLE THE REGULAR FINANCIAL BUSINESS. THE WINDOM CITY PLANNING COMMISSION MET THIS WEEK. FURTHER DISCUSSION WAS HELD ON A PROPOSAL TO RE-ZONE A PARCEL OF PROPERTY FROM INDUSTRIAL TO RESIDENTIAL USE AT THE SITE OF THE PROPOSED APARTMENT BUILDING. A MOTION WAS MADE TO RECOMMEND THAT THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL APPROVE THE APPLICATION. THAT MOTION FAILED ON A 3-3 TIE VOTE WITH TWO MEMBERS ABSENT. THE MEETING WAS ADJOURNED WITH NO FURTHER ACTION. THE ZONING APPLICATION WILL BE ON THE AGENDA FOR THE NEXT MEETING OF THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL. A SENIOR-HIGH KNOWLEDGE BOWL MEET WAS HELD MONDAY IN JACKSON. THERE WERE 20 TEAMS AT THE MEET, REPRESENTING 6 AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTS. 1ST PLACE WENT TO A TEAM FROM MURRAY COUNTY CENTER. THE MT LAKE “RAVEN” TEAM WAS 2ND. WINDOM HAD THREE TEAMS IN THE MEET, FINISHING IN 5TH PLACE, 12TH PLACE AND 13TH PLACE. THE MT LAKE “INDIGO” TEAM FINISHED IN 8TH PLACE. RED ROCK CENTRAL HAD THREE TEAMS IN THE MEET, FINISHING IN 10TH PLACE, 15TH PLACE AND 18TH PLACE. THE NEXT SENIOR-HIGH KNOWLEDGE BOWL MEET WILL BE HELD MONDAY IN FULDA. THE WINDOM E-D-A BOARD MET THIS WEEK. THE BOARD DISCUSSED POSSIBLE MARKETING ASSISTANCE FOR AN AVAILABLE PROPERTY ON EAST HIGHWAY 60. THE BOARD DISCUSSED THE CREATION OF A NEW MARKETING VIDEO; THE E-D-A WILL BE WORKING WITH THE WINDOM CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ON THE PROJECT. THERE WAS AN UPDATE ON EFFORTS TO CREATE A NEW SITE FOR JOB TRAINING AND EDUCATION. THE BOARD RECEIVED INFORMATION ON A GRANT OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE “AGE-FRIENDLY” COMMUNITIES. A PUBLIC MEETING IS BEING HELD TO DISCUSS PLANS FOR HIGHWAY 59 IN WORTHINGTON. THE STATE D-O-T WILL HOLD AN OPEN HOUSE TODAY FROM 4:00 UNTIL 6:00PM AT THE BIO-TECHNOLOGY CENTER ON PRAIRIE DRIVE. MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL BE ABLE TO COMMENT ON SOME DESIGN PROPOSALS. THE RESULTS OF AN ON-LINE SURVEY WILL BE PRESENTED, AND PEOPLE CAN COMPLETE THE SURVEY AT THE SITE. THE D-O-T, NOBLES COUNTY AND THE CITY OF WORTHINGTON ARE PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE RECONSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY 59.