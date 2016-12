Local News Headlines – Thur, Dec 29

THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MET THIS WEEK. JEFF JOHNSON WAS RE-APPOINTED TO A NEW FOUR-YEAR TERM AS COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR. A JOINT-POWERS AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY OF JACKSON WAS AMENDED TO ALLOW FOR THE ADDITION OF A NEW BUS STORAGE FACILITY. A TRANSPORTATION PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WAS APPROVED WITH UNITED COMMUNITY ACTION. APPROVAL WAS GIVEN FOR COUNTY EMPLOYEES TO PARTICIPATE IN A WELLNESS PILOT PROGRAM. KDOM RADIO IS REVIEWING THE TOP NEWS STORIES FROM 2016. IN JULY, A HOUSE IN WINDOM WAS DESTROYED IN A FIRE. THE BUTTERFIELD-ODIN SCHOOL DISTRICT REACHED A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH FORMER SUPERINTENDENT LISA SHELLUM. THUNDERSTORMS BROUGHT HEAVY RAIN TO THE AREA, WITH RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO 7-INCHES REPORTED. THE MT LAKE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED A SETTLEMENT OF A LAWSUIT BETWEEN THE CITY AND CONTRACTOR KUECHLE UNDERGROUND IN A DISPUTE OVER A STREET PROJECT. THE NEWS YEAR IN REVIEW CONTINUES. IN AUGUST, THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL RECEIVED A PETITION WITH OVER 600 SIGNATURES FROM A GROUP OPPOSED TO THE EMERGENCY SERVICES FACILITY PROJECT. BIDS FOR THE PROJECT CAME IN UNDER BUDGET. THE “BICYCLE ACROSS MINNESOTA” BIKE TOUR BROUGHT 300 RIDERS TO THE AREA, WITH STOPS IN SPRINGFIELD, MT LAKE, BUTTERFIELD AND THE JEFFERS PETROGLYPHS. PASTOR DEWEY MOEDE LED A REVIVAL PROGRAM AT ‘BARC’ IN WINDOM. THE JEFFERS CITY COUNCIL HELD A REGULAR MEETING EARLIER THIS MONTH. SEVERAL CITY EMPLOYEES RECEIVED RAISES, INCLUDING THE PUBLIC WORKS SUPERINTENDENT, THE CLERK-TREASURER, THE ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICER AND THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR. UNPAID CITY CHARGES WILL BE ASSESSED AGAINST THE PROPERTY TAXES FOR THE OWNERS OF THE PROPERTY. DISCUSSION WAS HELD ON A POSSIBLE INSURANCE CLAIM. AN EQUIPMENT PURCHASE WAS APPROVED. THE CITY OF WINDOM WILL BE HELPING TO DISPOSE OF CHRISTMAS TREES. A CHRISTMAS TREE PICK-UP WILL BE HELD, WITH NO CHARGE, AS A SERVICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF WINDOM. LIVE CHRISTMAS TREES WILL BE PICKED U8P ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3RD, STARTING AT 8:00 IN THE MORNING. HAVE THE TREE ON THE BOULEVARD IN FRONT OF YOUR HOUSE BY 8:00. PLEASE REMOVE ALL LIGHTS, ORNAMENTS, TREE STANDS, BAGS AND ANYTHING WITH WIRE ON IT.