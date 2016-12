Local News Headlines – Thur, Dec 22

THE MT LAKE SCHOOL BOARD MET THIS WEEK. THE FINAL 2017 PROPERTY TAX LEVY WAS ADOPTED; THE LEVY WILL SHOW A REDUCTION OF 12.12% FROM THE CURRENT YEAR’S LEVY. THE BOARD APPROVED THE DISTRICT’S REPORT FOR THE WORLD’S BEST WORK-FORCE PROGRAM. BOARD MEMBERS REVIEWED A TENTATIVE SENIORITY LIST FOR THE CERTIFIED TEACHERS, CUSTODIANS, SECRETARIES AND PARA-PROFESSIONALS. THERE WERE REPORTS FROM THE PAIRING COMMITTEE, THE BUILDING COMMITTEE, THE PRINCIPAL AND SUPERINTENDENT. AN UPDATE WAS PROVIDED ON MAINTENACE ISSUES WITH THE SWIMMING POOL. A MEETING OF THE WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE SCHOOL BOARD WAS HELD THIS WEEK. THE BOARD APPROVED THE 2017 PROPERTY TAX LEVY AT JUST OVER 542-THOUSAND-DOLLARS – A REDUCTION OF 7.48% FROM THE CURRENT YEAR’S LEVY. A SENIORITY LIST OF DISTRICT TEACHERS WAS APPROVED. THE BOARD APPROVED THE HIRING OF A PARA-PROFESSIONAL, A LANGUAGE ARTS TEACHER, AND A LONG-TERM SUBSTITUTE TEACHER. THEY UPDATED THE PORTION OF THE STUDENT HANDBOOK THAT DEALS WITH WINTER DRESS AND TRANSPORTATION. A PLAN WAS APPROVED TO OFFER EMERGENCY TRAINING TO ALL STAFF MEMBERS. THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL MET EARLIER THIS WEEK. A PUBLIC HEARING WAS HELD ON THE PROPOSED 2017 STRTEET PROJECT. THE PROJECT HAS AN ESTIMATED COST OF JUST OVER 3-MILLION DOLLARS. A SCHEDULE OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENTS WAS PRESENTED. ELEVEN PEOPLE SPOKE DURING THE HEARING; SEVERAL PEOPLE SAID THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS WERE TOO HIGH. THE COUNCIL CALLED FOR PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS TO BE PREPARED, AND APPROVED AN AGREEMENT WITH AN ENGINEERING FIRM FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES. THE COUNCIL ALSO REVIEWED PROPOSED CITY GOALS FOR 2017. WINDOM ROAD-WEIGHT LIMITS WILL INCREASE THIS WEEK. THE WINTER TRUCK LOAD INCREASES WILL GO INTO EFFECT TODAY ON UNRESTRICTED HIGHWAYS IN THE SOUTH ZONE OF THE STATE. WHILE THE WINTER WEIGHT LIMITS ARE IN EFFECT, VEHICLES WILL BE ALLOWED TO CARRY LOADS THAT ARE UP TO 10% OVER THE REGULAR LIMIT. TRUCKS MUST COMPLY WITH CURRENT REGISTRATION WEIGHT LAWS. A PERMIT IS REQUIRED TO RUN WITH OVER-WEIGHT LOANS ON INTERSTATE HIGHWAYS. LAST YEAR, THE WINTER WEIGHT LIMITS WERE IN PLACE FROM JANUARY 15TH THROUGH FEBRUARY 22ND. BUCKWHEAT JOHNSON HAS COMPLETED HIS ANNUAL VIDEO OF HOLIDAY LIGHTS AND DECORATIONS IN WINDOM. THE 51-MINUTE VIDEO IS SET TO HOLIDAY MUSIC. IT WILL BE SHOWN DURING THE HOLIDAY ON WINDOM-NET CABLE T-V CHANNEL 3. SHOWINGS INCLUDE – 1:00 FRIDAY AFTERNOON; SATURDAY AT 10:00, 2:00 AND 7:00PM; CHRISTMAS DAY AT 8:00 AND 10:00AM, 2:00 AND 5:00PM; MONDAY, DECEMBER 26TH AT 10:00AM, AND MORE SHOWINGS NEXT TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY. JOHNSON SAID HIGHLAND ROAD HAD SOME OF THE BEST HOLIDAY DISPLAYS THIS YEAR. THE MT LAKE CITY COUNCIL HELD A REGULAR MEETING THIS WEEK. THE FINAL 2017 PROPERTY TAX LEVY WAS CERTIFIED, WITH NO INCREASE FROM THE CURRENT YEAR. THE 2017 CITY BUDGET WAS APPROVED. THERE WAS AN UPDATE ON THE ELECTRIC SUB-STATION IMPROVEMENTS. A PRESENTATION WAS GIVEN ON THE PROPOSED DOG PARK; THE GROUP BEHIND THE PROJECT WILL BE DOING FUND-RAISING TO COVER EXPENSES. A REVISED CITY DRUG AND ALCOHOL POLICY WAS REVIEWED. THE COUNCIL REVIEWED INFORMATION ON INSURANCE PREMIUMS AND DIVIDENDS.