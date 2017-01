Local News Headlines – Mon, Jan 9

THE WINDOM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MEETS AT NOON TODAY. ELECTION OF OFFICERS WILL BE HELD. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON THE ‘SPEC’ BUILDING. A STATUS REPORT WILL BE PRESENTED ON THE PROPOSED APARTMENT BUILDING PROJECT. A REPORT WILL BE PROVIDED ON PLANS TO UPDATE THE CITY’S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN. THERE WILL BE A REPORT ON THE SALE OR LEASE OF A LOT AT THE NORTH WINDOM INDUSTRIAL PARK. THE WINDOM SCHOOL BOARD MEETS THIS EVENING. NEW AND RETURNING MEMBERS WILL TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE; ELECTION OF OFFICERS WILL BE HELD. THERE WILL BE A NUMBER OF ITEMS OF ORGANIZATIONAL BUSINESS. A FUND-RAISING EVENT WILL BE APPROVED FOR THE F-F-A CHAPTER. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER EARLY RESIGNATION INCENTIVE AGREEMENTS WITH SIX STAFF MEMBERS. THERE WILL BE A REPORT ON THE DISTRICT CASH-FLOW SITUATION. A RE-SCHEDULED MEETING OF THE WINDOM TELE-COMM COMMISSION IS BEING HELD TODAY. TWO NEW MEMBERS WILL JOIN THE COMMISSION. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE FROM SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA BROADBAND SERVICES. THE COMMISSION WILL DISCUSS CABLE T-V RATES. AN UPDATE WILL BE PROVIDED ON UPGRADES TO THE FIBER DRIVE SYSTEM. THE COMMISSION WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS OPTIONS FOR A NEW VIDEO PROVIDER. OTHER PROJECT UPDATES AND REPORTS WILL BE PRESENTED. THE FULDA CITY COUNCIL MEETS THIS EVENING. A PUBLIC HEARING ON A FENCE ORDINANCE WILL BE HELD AT 6:30, WITH THE REGULAR MEETING TO FOLLOW. NEWLY ELECTED OFFICIALS WILL TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE. A NUMBER OF OFFICIAL DESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS WILL BE APPROVED. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON SOME REPAIRS AT THE SENIOR CITIZENS’ CENTER. A PROPOSAL FROM THE UTILITY COMPANY WILL BE REVIEWED. THE COUNCIL WILL DISCUSS A COST-OF-LIVING INCREASE FOR CITY EMPLOYEES. THE MT LAKE SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET THIS EVENING. AN ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 6:00 IN ROOM #1 AT THE MT LAKE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING. ELECTION OF OFFICERS WILL BE HELD. COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS AND APPOINTMENTS WILL BE MADE. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER A RESOLUTION, REGARDING THE OPERATION OF THE SWIMMING POOL. MORE AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVES ARE BEING HELD IN THE AREA. A TWO-DAY BLOOD DRIVE IS BEING HELD TODAY AND TOMORROW AT THE NATIONAL GUARD ARMORY IN REDWOOD FALLS FROM 12:30 UNTIL 6:30. ON THURSDAY, THERE WILL BE A BLOOD DRIVE AT THE AMERICAN LEGION IN LAMBERTON FROM 1:00 UNTIL 7:00. ALL BLOOD TYPES ARE NEEDED. DONORS SHOULD WEIGH AT LEAST 110 POUNDS AND BE IN GOOD GENERAL HEALTH. YOU WILL NEED TO SHOW IDENTIFICATION AT CHECK-IN.