Local News Headlines – Mon, Jan 16

TODAY IS ANOTHER MONDAY HOLIDAY- OBSERVING THE BIRTHDAY OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JUNIOR. THE 3RD MONDAY IN JANUARY HAS BEEN AN OFFICIAL FEDERAL HOLIDAY SINCE 1986. IT IS ALSO AN OFFICIAL STATE HOLIDAY IN ALL 50 STATES SINCE 1999. LOCALLY, ALL CITY, COUNTY, STATE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED TODAY, INCLUDING THE FARM PROGRAM OFFICES. THE WINDOM SENIOR CITIZEN’S CENTER IS CLOSED; THERE WILL BE NO SENIOR DINING MEALS SERVED TODAY IN WINDOM OR MT LAKE. NO MEETINGS WILL BE HELD TODAY. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TODAY IN WINDOM, DUE TO A STAFF DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM. STATE FUNDING HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR SEVERAL BROADBAND PROJECTS IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. GRANTS WILL BE USED TO PROVIDE NEW HIGH-SPEED INTERNET ACCESS TO UNDER-SERVED AREAS. THE PROJECTS INCLUDE NEW SERVICE FOR HOMES AND BUSINESSES IN WESTBROOK, MORGAN, RURAL MARTIN COUNTY, NOBLES COUNTY, AND RURAL AREAS OF BROWN COUNTY AND WATONWAN COUNTY. THE GRANTS ARE BEING MADE UNDER THE STATE’S BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM. STATE FUNDS COVER UP TO 50-PERCENT OF THE COST OF ELIGIBLE PROJECTS. FEDERATED RURAL ELECTRIC HAS ANNOUNCED ANOTHER ROUND OF GRANTS THROUGH ITS “OPERATION ROUND-UP.” SOME OF THE GROUPS RECEIVING FUNDING INCLUDE THE JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S RESERVES; THE JACKSON FIRE DEPARTMENT; THE JACKSON COUNTY D-A-C; BIG BUDDIES OF JACKSON COUNTY; THE ROUND LAKE SENIOR CITIZEN’S CENTER; THE JACKSON FOOD SHELF; THE JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT; THE SALVATION ARMY HEAT-SHARE PROGRAM; AND VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS IN ALPHA, SHERBURN, DUNNELL, WELCOME AND FAIRMONT. A MEETING OF THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY BOARD IS BEING HELD TUESDAY MORNING. THE COUNTY SHERIFF WILL REQUEST THE PURCHASE OF A VIDEO CAMERA FOR A NEW SQUAD CAR. THE BOARD WILL DISCUSS REDUCED TIPPING FEES FOR CITIES THAT HOLD CITY-WIDE CLEAN-UP PROGRAMS. THERE WILL BE A PROPOSAL TO INCREASE THE HOURLY WAGE FOR SEASONAL POSITIONS. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER RENEWING THE LIQUOR LICENSE FOR THE MT LAKE GOLF COURSE. THE COUNTY ASSESSOR WILL TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE. THE COUNTY FEE SCHEDULE WILL BE APPROVED. THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET TUESDAY MORNING. THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WILL DISCUSS ADVERTISING FOR 2017 CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER THE CREATION OF A SEASONAL POSITION FOR A HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATOR, AND THE HIRING OF A FULL-TIME HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATOR. THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL DISCUSS THE PURCHASE OF TWO NEW VEHICLES, AND DECLARE A USED VEHICLE AS SURPLUS PROPERTY. A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE SCHEDULED FOR COUNTY DITCH #3. THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD MEETS IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY MORNING. THE COUNTY ASSESSOR WILL BE APPOINTED FOR A NEW TERM. 2017 LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTRACTS WILL BE CONSIDERED. A REPAIR PROJECT WILL BE AUTHORIZED FOR THE SOLAR PANELS AT THE GOVERNMENT CENTER. AN UPDATE WILL BE PROVIDED ON THE VETERAN’S MEMORIAL. THERE WILL BE A REPORT FROM THE DEPUTY REGISTRAR’S OFFICE. THE BOARD WILL DISCUSS A CONTRACT FOR THE JOB CLASSIFICATION AND COMPENSATION STUDY. THERE WILL BE A PRESENTATION ON THE PROPOSED GYMNASIUM PROJECT FOR THE MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT.