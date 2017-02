Local News Headlines – Mon, Feb 6

MORE AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVES ARE BEING HELD IN THE AREA. TODAY, A BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD AT THE MT LAKE COMMUNITY CENTER FROM 1:30 UNTIL 6:30. ON TUESDAY, A BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD AT THE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN ACTIVITY CENTER IN LAKEFIELD FROM 1:00 UNTIL 6:00. ON WEDNESDAY, THERE WILL BE A BLOOD DRIVE AT THE HERON LAKE COMMUNITY CENTER FROM NOON UNTIL 6:00. A TWO-DAY BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD AT THE GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC CHURCH IN JACKSON ON THURSDAY FROM 1:00 UNTIL 6:00, AND FRIDAY FROM 8:00AM UNTIL NOON. THE MT LAKE CITY COUNCIL MEETS TONIGHT IN REGULAR SESSION. AN UPDATE WILL BE PROVIDED ON THE ELECTRIC SUB-STATION. THE COUNCIL WILL REVIEW THE PROPOSED SALE OF 3-MILLION DOLLARS IN BONDS TO FINANCE THE SUB-STATION PROJECT. A REPORT WILL BE PRESENTED ON A WATER AND SEWER PROJECT ON COUNTY ROAD 1. THE COUNCIL WILL CONSIDER A RESOLUTION FOR THE ANNEXATION OF PROPERTY INTO THE CITY LIMITS. THE SITE WILL BE USED FOR A NEW MT LAKE INDUSTRIAL PARK. THE CITY’S LIABILITY COVERAGE WILL BE REVIEWED. THE FULDA CITY COUNCIL MEETS THIS EVENING. THE CITY’S PERSONNEL POLICY WILL BE REVIEWED. A WATER SUPPLY PROTECTION PLAN WILL BE ADOPTED. THE COUNCIL WILL REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR A BUILDING PERMIT. INFORMATION WILL BE PRESENTED ON THE ‘SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL’ PROGRAM. A DONATION WILL BE ACCEPTED. DETAILS WILL BE PROVIDED ON A PROPOSAL FROM THE CITY’S UTILITY PROVIDER. TWO PEOPLE WILL SPEAK DURING THE PUBLIC FORUM PORTION OF THE MEETING. A MEETING OF THE WESTBROOK CITY COUNCIL IS BEING HELD TODAY. THE COUNCIL WILL CONSIDER A FIRE AGREEMENT INVOLVING MUTUAL AID IN REDWOOD COUNTY. MEMBERS WILL BE APPOINTED TO THE LIBRARY BOARD. A CHARITABLE GAMBLING PERMIT WILL BE APPROVED FOR THE WESTBROOK AREA VOLUNTEERS. THERE WILL BE A RESOLUTION FOR THE CITY ATTORNEY. THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET TUESDAY MORNING. THE BOARD WILL CALL FOR BIDS ON A HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT. THE PROPOSED 5-YEAR COUNTY HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT PLAN WILL BE REVIEWED. THE COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER WILL REVIEW PETTY CASH BUDGETS FOR EACH DEPARTMENT. THE COUNTY COORDINATOR WILL DISCUSS A NEW PROCUREMENT POLICY. OPTIONS WILL BE REVIEWED TO REPLACE A BOILER AT THE NORTH HIGHWAY 71 OFFICE BUILDING. THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD MEETS THIS TUESDAY. A FIVE-YEAR PRIORITY BRIDGE PLAN WILL BE REVIEWED. THE REVOLVING LOAN FUND COMMITTEE WILL DISCUSS A MODIFICATION OF TERMS FOR AN EXISTING LOAN. THE BOARD WILL REVIEW A SET OF GUIDELINES FOR THE REVOLVING LOAN FUND. THE BOARD WILL DISCUSS THE SHARED OWNERSHIP OF THE BUS STORAGE FACILITY WITH THE CITY OF JACKSON. A REVISED POLICY ON PURCHASING AND PROCUREMENT WILL BE PRESENTED. A MEETING OF THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD IS BEING HELD TUESDAY MORNING. AN OPENING WILL BE POSTED FOR A POSITION WITH THE ASSESSOR’S OFFICE. PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED ON A DITCH PETITION, AND THE UPDATED COUNTY WATER PLAN. THE C-E-O OF THE MURRAY COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER WILL PRESENT AN UPDATE. THE COUNTY ENGINEER WILL DISCUSS AN EQUIPMENT PURCHASE. A BID OPENING DATE WILL BE SET FOR SUMMER CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. THE BOARD WILL REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT.