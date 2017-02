Local News Headlines – Mon, Feb 13

THE WINDOM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY HOLDS A BOARD MEETING TODAY. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED APARTMENT BUILDING PROJECT. THE BOARD WILL DISCUSS THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW MARKETING VIDEO. A DISCUSSION WILL BE HELD ON MARKETING ASSISTANCE FOR A PROPERTY ON EAST HIGHWAY 60. INFORMATION WILL BE PRESENTED ON A RECENT PROGRAM AT THE WINDOM AREA HOSPITAL. THERE WILL BE AN UPDATE ON A RETAIL MARKETING STUDY. THE WINDOM SCHOOL BOARD HOLDS A REGULAR MEETING TODAY. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER A NEW THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AN AUDITING FIRM. THEY WILL REVIEW A MEMO OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE DISTRICT TEACHERS’ UNION, INVOLVING THE GUIDELINES FOR THE “COLLEGE IN THE SCHOOLS” PROGRAM. THERE WILL BE UPDATES ON PLANS FOR THE 2017 SENIOR PROM, AND F-F-A WEEK ACTIVITIES. A HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT WILL DISCUSS THE POSSIBLE CREATION OF A HIGH SCHOOL TRAP-SHOOTING TEAM. MORE AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVES ARE BEING HELD IN THE AREA. TODAY, A BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD AT MINNESOTA WEST COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE IN JACKSON. HOURS WILL BE FROM NOON UNTIL 4:00. ALSO TODAY, THERE WILL BE A BLOOD DRIVE AT THE EVANGELICAL COVENANT CHURCH IN TRIMONT FROM NOON UNTIL 6:00PM. TO DONATE BLOOD, YOU SHOULD BE AT LEAST 17-YEARS-OLD, OR 16 WITH PARENTAL PERMISSION. DONORS SHOULD WEIGH AT LEAST 110 POUNDS AND BE IN GOOD GENERAL HEALTH. YOU WILL NEED TO SHOW IDENTIFICATION AT CHECK-IN. A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE MT LAKE SCHOOL BOARD IS BEING HELD TODAY. THE BOARD WILL REVIEW A PROPOSED SPORTS-PAIRING AGREEMENT BETWEEN MT LAKE PUBLIC, MT LAKE CHRISTIAN, AND THE COMFREY SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR COOPERATIVE BASEBALL, SOFTBALL AND GOLF PROGRAMS THIS SPRING. THE BOARD WILL VOTE ON WHETHER TO ACCEPT THE PROPOSAL. THE COMFREY SCHOOL BOARD HAS ALREADY VOTED TO APPROVE THE AGREEMENT. THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET TUESDAY MORNING. THE BOARD WILL REVIEW A PROPOSAL TO SPRAY OPEN DITCHES FOR WEED CONTROL. THE ANNUAL FEEDLOT REPORT WILL BE PRESENTED. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER APPOINTING A NEW MEMBER TO THE HERON LAKE WATERSHED BOARD OF DIRECTORS. THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR WILL DISCUSS A WATERSHED PLAN. THE VETERANS’ SERVICE OFFICER WILL REQUEST PERMISSION TO PURCHASE NEW COMPUTER EQUIPMENT.