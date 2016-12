Local News Headlines – Mon, Dec 26

KDOM RADIO IS REVIEWING THE TOP NEWS STORIES FROM 2016. IN JANUARY, THE WINDOM SCHOOL BOARD VOTED TO START THE NEXT SCHOOL YEAR AFTER LABOR DAY. WINDOM E-D-A DIRECTOR AARON BACKMAN ANNOUNCED HIS RESIGNATION. STUDENTS AT BUTTERFIELD-ODIN HIGH SCHOOL HELD A “SIT-IN” IN SUPPORT OF SUPERINTENDENT LISA SHELLUM. THE RED ROCK CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD HELD A PUBLIC MEETING TO DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF THE JEFFERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BUILDING. U-S SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR ATTENDED A PANCAKE BREAKFAST AT ‘BARC’ IN WINDOM. THE NEWS YEAR IN REVIEW CONTINUES. IN FEBRUARY, GLEN TAYLOR REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE THE FORMER P-M BEEF PLANT. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WERE INVOLVED IN A STAND-OFF IN WINDOM AFTER SHOTS WERE FIRED AT A SQUAD CAR. AFTER THE HOUSE WAS ENTERED, 48-YEAR-OLD TODD HERREID WAS FOUND DEAD. A PUBLIC HEARING WAS HELD ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW HOUSING SUB-DIVISION NEXT TO THE WINDOM AREA HIGH SCHOOL. THE RED ROCK CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD VOTED TO CLOSE THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BUILDING IN JEFFERS AT THE END OF THE SCHOOL YEAR. THE WINDOM UNITED DRIVE HAS AN UPDATE ON ITS 2016 FUND RAISING. AS OF LAST WEEK, DONATIONS TO THE UNITED DRIVE TOTAL JUST OVER 12-THOUSAND-190-DOLLARS. THE GOAL IS TO COLLECT AT LEAST 20-THOUSAND-DOLLARS. DONATIONS WILL BE TAKEN THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR. THE CITY-WIDE FUND DRIVE IS MANAGED BY THE WINDOM WOMEN OF TODAY. PLEDGE CARDS AND BROCHURES ARE AVAILABLE AT THE WINDOM CHAMBER OFFICE AND ALL BANKS IN WINDOM. THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD MEETS TUESDAY MORNING. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER RE-APPOINTING THE VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR TO A NEW FOUR-YEAR TERM. A COMMITTEE MAY BE FORMED TO CONSIDER THE POSSIBLE SALE OF COUNTY-OWNED REAL ESTATE. A TRANSPORTATION AGREEMENT AND LEASE AGREEMENT WILL BE APPROVED WITH UNITED COMMUNITY ACTION. AN AGREEMENT FOR SERVICES WILL BE APPROVED WITH THE SW REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION. A MEETING OF THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD IS BEING HELD TUESDAY MORNING. SALARIES WILL BE SET FOR COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS AND COUNTY BOARD MEMBERS. A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THE 2107 COUNTY FEE SCHEDULE. A NUMBER OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS AND FEES WILL BE SET. THE SOIL-AND-WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT OFFICE WILL DISCUSS A REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL FUNDING. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER AN APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT.