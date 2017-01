Local News Headlines – Mon, Dec 2

TODAY IS A HOLIDAY – AT LEAST FOR SOME PEOPLE. WITH NEW YEAR’S DAY FALLING ON A SUNDAY, THE ‘OFFICIAL’ OBSERVANCE IS MOVED TO TODAY. THIS IS A FEDERAL AND STATE HOLIDAY. GOVERNMENT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED TODAY, INCLUDING CITY, COUNTY, STATE AND FEDERAL OFFICES AND THE FARM PROGRAM OFFICES. THERE WILL BE NO SENIOR DINING MEALS TODAY IN WINDOM AND MT LAKE. THE WINDOM CHAMBER OFFICE IS CLOSED. A NEW MONTH HAS ARRIVED. LET’S CHECK SOME SPECIAL EVENTS TAKING PLACE IN JANUARY. THE PRAIRIE ARTS CONTINUUM WILL BE HOLDING AUDITIONS ON JANUARY 9TH AND 10TH FOR THEIR PRODUCTION OF “MARY POPPINS.” THE PRAIRIE WINDS FOLK MUSIC AND BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION WILL PRESENT A CONCERT ON JANUARY 14TH AT ‘BARC’ IN WINDOM. ‘BARC’ WILL HOLD A PANCAKE BREAKFAST ON THE 15TH. THE ANNUAL YOUTH IN HARMONY FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD JANUARY 21ST. THE MT LAKE ICE FISHING CONTEST WILL BE HELD ON JANUARY 28TH. MORE AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVES ARE BEING HELD IN THE AREA. ON TUESDAY, A BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD AT THE ORCHID INN IN SLEEPY EYE FROM 12:30 UNTIL 6:30. ON WEDNESDAY, THERE WILL BE A BLOOD DRIVE AT THE WINDOM COMMUNITY CENTER FROM 1:30 UNTIL 6:30. ALSO ON WEDNESDAY, A BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD AT THE WABASSO COMMUNITY CENTER FROM 1:00 UNTIL 7:00. ALL BLOOD TYPES ARE NEEDED. THE FILING PERIOD OPENS THIS WEEK FOR CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR LOCAL TOWNSHIP ELECTIONS. TOWNSHIP ELECTIONS WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 14TH. MOST TOWNSHIPS WILL ELECT ONE SUPERVISOR AND A TREASURER; SOME TOWNSHIPS WILL ALSO ELECT A TOWN CLERK. THE FILING PERIOD IS FROM TUESDAY, JANUARY 3RD UNTIL TUESDAY, JANUARY 17TH. IN MOST CASES, CANDIDATES FILE NOTICE AT THE TOWN CLERK’S OFFICE. THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET TUESDAY MORNING. A CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIR WILL BE ELECTED. ORGANIZATIONAL BUSINESS WILL INCLUDE SETTING MEETING DATES; DESIGNATING THE OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER AND DEPOSITORIES; SETTING MEAL AND PER DIEM RATES; AND APPROVING A SCHEDULE OF JAIL FEES AND CIVIL FINES. A PART-TIME JAILER-DISPATCHER WILL BE HIRED. THE BOARD WILL HEAR THE ANNUAL REPORT FROM THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY 4-H PROGRAM. A MEETING OF THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD IS BEING HELD TUESDAY MORNING. THE MEETING WILL BEGIN WITH ELECTION OF OFFICERS. THE BOARD WILL DESIGNATE THE OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER AND APPROVE A QUOTE FOR PUBLICATION OF OFFICIAL NOTICES. THE COUNTY ASSESSOR WILL TAKE THE OATH OF OFFICE. A SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS WILL BE APPROVED. APPOINTMENTS WILL BE MADE TO A NUMBER OF COUNTY COMMITTEES. THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD MEETS TUESDAY MORNING. A CHAIRPERSON AND VICE-CHAIR WILL BE ELECTED. THE OFFICIAL COUNTY NEWSPAPER WILL BE DESIGNATED. THE BOARD WILL APPROVE ITS COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS. APPOINTMENTS WILL BE MADE TO VARIOUS COUNTY COMMITTEES. THERE WILL BE A REPORT FROM THE FOOD SHELF. INFORMATION WILL BE PRESENTED ON THE JOB CLASSIFICATION AND COMPENSATION STUDY.