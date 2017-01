Local News Headlines – Fri, Jan 6

A REGULAR MEETING OF THE MT LAKE CITY COUNCIL WAS HELD THIS WEEK. THE MAYOR WAS SWORN IN ALONG WITH NEW AND RETURNING COUNCIL MEMBERS. OFFICIAL DESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS WERE APPROVED. RATES AND FEES WERE SET FOR CITY SERVICES. THE COUNCIL REVIEWED A PROPOSED SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS. INFORMATION WAS PRESENTED ON THE INVESTMENT REPORT FOR THE FIRE RELIEF ASSOCIATION. THE COUNCIL APPROVED A LABOR CONTRACT SETTLEMENT WITH THE POLICE OFFICERS’ UNION, CALLING FOR YEARLY WAGE INCREASES OF 1%, 1% AND 2% FOR THE THREE-YEAR CONTRACT. THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MET THIS WEEK. TOM APPEL WAS ELECTED AS CHAIRPERSON FOR 2017. A SCHEDULE OF MEETING DATES WAS SET. COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS WERE APPROVED. OFFICIAL APPOINTMENTS AND DESIGNATIONS WERE APPROVED. WAGES WERE SET FOR SEASONAL AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES. JAIL FEES AND ADMINISTRATIVE FINES WERE ADOPTED. THREE PART-TIME JAILER-DISPATCHERS WERE HIRED. THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY 4-H PROGRAM PRESENTED ITS ANNUAL REPORT. THE WESTBROOK CITY COUNCIL MET THIS WEEK. NEW AND RETURNING COUNCIL MEMBERS AND THE MAYOR TOOK THE OATH OF OFFICE. A NUMBER OF OFFICIAL APPOINTMENTS AND DESIGNATIONS WERE APPROVED. THE COUNCIL APPROVED THE RENEWAL OF THE WORKMAN’S COMPENSATION INSURANCE COVERAGE, WITH AN INCREASE IN THE DEDUCTIBLE. FEES FOR CITY SERVICES AND ADMINISTRATIVE FINES WERE SET. THE COUNCIL APPROVED WAGES FOR PART-TIME EMPLOYEES. A 3% COST-OF-LIVING INCREASE WAS APPROVED. THE PRAIRIE ARTS CONTINUUM WILL PRESENT A MUSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION THIS SPRING. THE MUSICAL “MARY POPPINS” WILL BE PERFORMED IN MARCH. AUDITIONS WILL TAKE PLACE ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY FROM 7:00 TO 8:30 IN THE EVENING, IN THE ‘BARC’ LIBRARY. PARTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR CHILDREN, TEENAGERS AND ADULTS. THE SHOW IS BEING DIRECTED BY ESTHER KLASSEN OF MT LAKE. SHELLY LANGE WILL BE THE STAGE MANAGER. VOLUNTEERS WILL BE NEEDED TO HELP WITH SETS, COSTUMES AND PROPS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL KLASSEN AT 822-1861. THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MET THIS WEEK. BIDS WERE APPROVED FOR THE PUBLICATION OF OFFICIAL NOTICES, AND THE OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER WAS DESIGNATED. THE COUNTY ASSESSOR TOOK THE OATH OF OFFICE. APPOINTMENTS WERE MADE, INCLUDING THE COUNTY AG INSPECTOR. A MEETING SCHEDULE WAS ADOPTED. PER DIEM AND MILAGE RATES WERE SET. THE BOARD SPENT A PORTION OF THE MEETING IN CLOSED SESSION, MEETING WITH THE COUNTY ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE LITIGATION. THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A NUMBER OF APPOINTMENTS TO VARIOUS BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS. NEW AND RETURNING MEMBERS WERE APPOINTED TO THE PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION; THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION; THE TELE-COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; THE UTILITY COMMISSION; THE COMMUNITY CENTER COMMISSION; THE LIBRARY BOARD; AND THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN COMMITTEE. THERE IS A VACANCY TO BE FILLED ON THE HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY. THE COUNCIL ALSO APPROVED COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS FOR COUNCIL MEMBERS.