Local News Headlines – Fri, Jan 27

THE WINDOM SCHOOL DISTRICT IS WORKING ON ITS BUDGET FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR. AT THIS POINT, THE DISTRICT DOES NOT KNOW THE FINAL AMOUNT OF STATE AID IT WILL RECEIVE. THE SUPERINTENDENT REVIEWED SEVERAL PERSONNEL CHANGES THAT COULD IMPACT THE BUDGET. THE DISTRICT IS CONSIDERING A PLAN TO ADD ANOTHER SECTION OF KINDERGARTEN. OTHER CHANGES COULD INCLUDE THE ADDITION OF A NEW SCHOOL COUNSELOR; A NEW SECRETARIAL POSITION; AND THE HIRING OF A PART-TIME TEACHER TO REDUCE THE NEED FOR ‘OVERLOAD’ ASSIGNMENTS. THERE WILL BE SOME SAVINGS DUE TO THE PENDING RETIREMENTS OF SEVERAL LONG-TIME TEACHERS. SUB-SECTION ONE-ACT PLAY CONTESTS WILL BE HELD THIS SATURDAY. SIX PLAYS WILL BE PERFORMED AT A CONTEST AT THE MT LAKE PUBLIC SCHOOL AUDITORIUM. MT LAKE’S PLAY, “Salt & Pepper” WILL BE PERFORMED AT NOON. THE TOP TWO PLAYS WILL ADVANCE TO THE SECTION 2 CONTEST NEXT WEEK IN LE SUEUR. ANOTHER SIX PLAYS WILL BE PERFORMED AT REDWOOD VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL, INCLUDING PLAYS FROM WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE AND RED ROCK CENTRAL. THE WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE PLAY, “Cage Match,” WILL BE PERFORMED AT 12:30. THE TOP TWO PLAYS WILL ADVANCE TO THE SECTION 3 CONTEST IN REDWOOD FALLS NEXT WEEK. THE RED ROCK CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD HELD A REGULAR MEETING THIS WEEK. TWO NEW MEMBERS TOOK THE OATH OF OFFICE. ELECTION OF OFFICERS WAS HELD, WITH BILL ROGOTZKE ELECTED AS CHAIRPERSON. A BID WAS AWARDED TO VOGEL PAINTING TO REPAINT THE HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASIUM. A BID WAS AWARDED TO “FOUR SEASONS” ROOFING FOR A ROOF REPAIR PROJECT. KELLY DUNN WAS HIRED AS AN ASSISTANCE SPEECH COACH. THE PAY EQUITY REPORT WAS APPROVED. THE MONTHLY FINANCIAL REPORTS WERE ADOPTED. THE WINDOM COMMUNITY CENTER COMMISSION MET THIS WEEK. THREE NEW MEMBERS TOOK THE OATH OF OFFICE. ELECTION OF OFFICERS WAS TABLED UNTIL NEXT MONTH’S MEETING. A FORMER BOARD MEMBER WAS RECOGNIZED FOR THEIR SERVICE. FURTHER DISCUSSION WAS HELD ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW OUTDOOR GARDEN AREA. VOLUNTEERS ARE BEING SOUGHT TO SERVE ON A PLANNING COMMITTEE. THE COMMISSION DISCUSSED OPTIONS FOR DEVELOPING A NEW ‘OVERFLOW’ PARKING AREA. THE BUTTERFIELD-ODIN SCHOOL BOARD MET THIS WEEK. THE BOARD HIRED A NEW LAW FIRM TO PROVIDE LEGAL SERVICES. IT WAS REPORTED THAT THE DISTRICT HAS RECEIVED 5 APPLICATIONS FOR THE HALF-TIME SUPERINTENDENT POSITION. A WORKSHOP WILL BE HELD IN FEBRUARY TO DISCUSS DISTRICT FACILITIES. AN ENROLLMENT REPORT SHOWED TOTAL ENROLLMENT DOWN BY 5 STUDENTS SINCE OCTOBER. THE EARLY CHILDHOOD FAMILY EDUCATION PROGRAM REPORTED ON THE PRE-KINDERGARTEN CLASS. THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MET THIS WEEK. A PERMIT WAS APPROVED FOR THE LAKE SHETEK SPORTSMEN’S ASSOCIATION TO HOLD A RAFFLE. THE BOARD AGREED TO SPEND UP TO 20-THOUSAND-DOLLARS TO REPLACE THE CURTAINS ON TWO SOLAR PANELS AT THE GOVERNMENT CENTER. THE BOARD DETERMINED THAT A WELLNESS CONTRACT WILL NOT BE RENEWED, AND THE MONEY WILL BE DIVIDED BETWEEN THE WELLNESS FUND AND THE INSURANCE FUND. THE BOARD APPROVED THE HIRING OF A HIGHWAY MECHANIC. A COUNTY DEPUTY RECEIVED A STATE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATE.