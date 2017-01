Local News Headlines – Fri, Jan 20

THE HERON LAKE-OKABENA SCHOOL BOARD MET THIS WEEK. JOHN VOLK WAS ELECTED AS CHAIRPERSON. THE ADMINISTRATION WAS DIRECTED TO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR POSSIBLE BUDGET CUTS OR PERSONNEL CHANGES. A NUMBER OF STUDENT FUND-RAISERS WERE APPROVED, INCLUDING FUND-RAISING FOR A FUTURE CHOIR TOUR. ONE OPEN-ENROLLMENT APPLICATION WAS APPROVED. THE BOARD APPROVED AN ELEMENTARY TEACHING CONTRACT FOR ABBY HAYENGA. THEY HIRED A FOOD-SERVICE EMPLOYEE AND A PARA-PROFESSIONAL. THE ANNUAL “YOUTH IN HARMONY” MUSIC FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD THIS SATURDAY AT ‘BARC’ IN WINDOM. THE FESTIVAL IS HOSTED BY THE WINDOM AREA CHORDHUSTLERS CHORUS. BOYS AND GIRLS FROM LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL CHOIRS WILL SPEND THE DAY WORKING WITH TWO GUEST QUARTETS TO LEARN SEVERAL SONGS. A PUBLIC CONCERT WILL BE HELD AT 4:00 SATURDAY AFTERNOON. THERE WILL BE PERFORMANCES BY THE CHORDHUSTLERS, THE GUEST QUARTETS, THE HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS, AND A FINAL PERFORMANCE BY ALL MUSICIANS. THE LOCAL ‘SONS OF NORWAY’ LODGE WILL HOLD A PROGRAM AT 9:30 SATURDAY MORNING AT THE COUNTY MUSEUM IN WINDOM. A PROGRAM WILL BE PRESENTED BY WINDOM TEACHERS SHERYL HANEFELD AND LISA LETCHER, AND MEMBERS OF THE JUNIOR CLASS. WINDOM RECEIVED A STATE GRANT FOR STUDENTS TO RECORD ORAL HISTORIES WITH LOCAL MILITARY VETERANS. THE INTERVIEWS WERE EDITED AND PUBLISHED IN A BOOK, “LIVING LEGENDS OF COTTONWOOD COUNTY.” COPIES OF THE BOOK MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE COUNTY MUSEUM IN WINDOM. THE JACKSON COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL HOLD ITS ANNUAL MEETING THIS SATURDAY AT 1:30 AT THE COUNTY MUSEUM ON HIGHWAY 86 IN LAKEFIELD. THERE WILL BE A BUSINESS MEETING, INCLUDING ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND A REVIEW OF THE PAST YEAR’S ACTIVITY. THE GUEST SPEAKER WILL BE BROOK ROSENBURG, DISCUSSING HER STUDY OF FOSSILIZED BISON BONES THAT WERE FOUND ALONG THE DES MOINES RIVER IN JACKSON COUNTY. ROSENBERG WORKED WITH PROFESSORS FROM GUSTAVUS ADOLPHUS COLLEGE AND THE JACKSON COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY. A REGULAR MEETING OF THE JACKSON COUNTY BOARD WAS HELD THIS WEEK. THE BOARD APPROVED THE PURCHASE OF TWO NEW SQUAD CARS FOR THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE. APPROVAL WAS GIVEN TO ADVERTISE 2017 CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS FOR BIDS. THE BOARD APPROVED THE PURCHASE OF A NEW TANDEM-AXLE TRUCK WITH SNOWPLOW EQUIPMENT. THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WAS AUTHORIZED TO ADVERTISE OPENINGS FOR THREE FULL-TIME HEAVY EQUPMENT OPERATORS, AND CREATE A NEW SEASONAL POSITION FOR A HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATOR.