Local News Headlines – Fri, Feb 17

THE WINDOM SCHOOL BOARD MET EARLIER THIS WEEK. A NUMBER OF PERSONNEL ITEMS WERE HANDLED, INCLUDING THE HIRING OF LONG-TERM SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS, AND HIRING A NEW AG INSTRUCTOR TO BEGIN NEXT YEAR. THE BOARD ACCEPTED DONATIONS TO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT. AMONG ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS, THE SUPERINTENDENT IS WORKING ON A PLAN THAT WOULD CHANGE HOW PARENT-TEACHER CONFERENCES ARE HELD. DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE WITH THE CITY OF WINDOM ON THE POSSIBLE USE OF SCHOOL PROPERTY FOR NEW TENNIS COURTS. JOB OPENINGS HAVE BEEN POSTED FOR SEVERAL SPECIAL-EDUCATION TEACHERS. THE MURRAY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MET THIS WEEK. THE BOARD APPROVED A BID TO REPLACE THE SOLAR PANEL CURTAINS ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE GOVERNMENT CENTER. A MEMO OF AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED FOR A WATERSHED PROGRAM. THE ANNUAL FEEDLOT REPORT WAS APPROVED. A NEW MEMBER WAS APPOINTED TO THE HERON LAKE WATERSHED BOARD OF DIRECTORS. A NEW EMPLOYEE WAS HIRED FOR THE MURRAY COUNTY MUSEUM. THE BOARD AMENDED A POLICY INVOLVING CONTRIBUTIONS TO HEALTH-CARE SAVINGS ACCOUNTS. THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REPORTS THAT ROAD WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS ARE CHANGING THIS WEEK. SPRING LOAD-WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS WILL BEGIN TODAY IN THE SOUTH ZONE OF THE STATE. IN THE SPRING, WHEN THE GROUND BEGINS TO THAW, AND PROVIDES LESS SUPPORT FOR THE HIGHWAY, LOAD RESTRICTIONS ARE ADOPTED TO PROTECT THE ROAD SURFACE FROM POSSIBLE DAMAGE. THIS IS THE EARLIEST THAT THE SPRING WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS HAVE STARTED SINCE A NEW POLICY WAS ADOPTED IN 2012. THE RESTRICTIONS INCLUDE STATE, COUNTY AND PAVED TOWNSHIP ROADS. THE WINDOM CITY PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION MET THIS WEEK. THE COMMISSION VOTED TO MAKE THE KASTLE KINGDOM SHELTER HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL. THE RENTAL FEE FOR SHELTER HOUSES WAS CHANGED TO 40-DOLLARS A DAY. THERE WAS AN UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS WITH THE WINDOM SCHOOL DISTRICT ON POSSIBLE LOCATIONS FOR NEW TENNIS COURTS. THE COMMISSION INDICATED ITS FIRST PRIORITY WOULD BE TO FOCUS ON LOCATIONS THAT ARE OWNED BY THE CITY. THE COMMISSION ALSO DISCUSSED WHETHER A NEW SWIMMING POOL COULD BE LOCATED AT THE WINDOM RECREATIONAL AREA.