Local News Headlines – Fri, Dec 30

THE CITY OF WINDOM WILL BE HELPING TO DISPOSE OF CHRISTMAS TREES. A CHRISTMAS TREE PICK-UP WILL BE HELD, WITH NO CHARGE, AS A SERVICE TO THE RESIDENTS OF WINDOM. LIVE CHRISTMAS TREES WILL BE PICKED U8P ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3RD, STARTING AT 8:00 IN THE MORNING. HAVE THE TREE ON THE BOULEVARD IN FRONT OF YOUR HOUSE BY 8:00. PLEASE REMOVE ALL LIGHTS, ORNAMENTS, TREE STANDS, BAGS AND ANYTHING WITH WIRE ON IT. KDOM RADIO IS REVIEWING THE TOP NEWS STORIES FROM 2016. IN SEPTEMBER, WINDOM ASSISTANT POLICE CHIEF KEVIN PATTERSON WAS INJURED IN AN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 60. THE WINDOM CITY COUNCIL VOTED TO APPROVE THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW EMERGENCY SERVICES FACILITY. A DEDICATION AND OPEN HOUSE WAS HELD FOR THE NEW CENTER POINT CHURCH IN MT LAKE. THE WINDOM SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS TO DISCUSS FACILITY NEEDS. CINDY LITFIN WAS NAMED THE TEACHER OF THE YEAR IN WINDOM, AND MARGO WRIGHT RECEIVED THE FRIEND OF EDUCATION AWARD. THE NEWS YEAR IN REVIEW CONTINUES. IN OCTOBER, THE MT LAKE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED THE PURCHASE OF PROPERTY FOR A NEW INDUSTRIAL PARK. THE WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD A PROGRAM FEATURING MEDAL-OF-HONOR AWARD WINNERS. A BEER TASTING FESTIVAL, HOG ROAST AND RANDY WEEKS CONCERT WAS HELD AT THE WINDOM COMMUNITY CENTER. GLEN TAYLOR WAS THE GUEST SPEAKER AT THE WINDOM CHAMBER GALA. A REGIONAL JOB AND CAREER FAIR WAS HELD AT THE WINDOM COMMUNITY CENTER. LISA SHELLUM, THE FORMER SUPERINTENDENT OF THE BUTTERFIELD-ODIN SCHOOL DISTRICT, HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE DISTRICT. THE CIVIL SUIT WAS FILED RECENTLY IN FEDERAL COURT. SHELLUM CLAIMS THAT MEMBERS OF THE BUTTERFIELD-ODIN SCHOOL BOARD SHARED PRIVATE MATERIAL ABOUT HER WITH THE PUBLIC. THE SUIT IS SEEKING DAMAGES OF AT LEAST 75-THOUSAND-DOLLARS. THE SCHOOL BOARD IN TURN HAS RELEASED THE RESULTS OF TWO SEPARATE INVESTIGATIONS INTO SHELLUM’S WORK FOR THE DISTRICT. THE REPORTS CLAIM SHELLUM RECEIVED MILAGE REIMBURSMENTS THAT SHE WAS NOT ENTITLED TO.