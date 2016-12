Local News Headlines – Fri, Dec 23

BUCKWHEAT JOHNSON HAS COMPLETED HIS ANNUAL VIDEO OF HOLIDAY LIGHTS AND DECORATIONS IN WINDOM. THE 51-MINUTE VIDEO IS SET TO HOLIDAY MUSIC. IT WILL BE SHOWN DURING THE HOLIDAY ON WINDOM-NET CABLE T-V CHANNEL 3. SHOWINGS INCLUDE – 1:00 FRIDAY AFTERNOON; SATURDAY AT 10:00, 2:00 AND 7:00PM; CHRISTMAS DAY AT 8:00 AND 10:00AM, 2:00 AND 5:00PM; MONDAY, DECEMBER 26TH AT 10:00AM, AND MORE SHOWINGS NEXT TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY. JOHNSON SAID HIGHLAND ROAD HAD SOME OF THE BEST HOLIDAY DISPLAYS THIS YEAR. THE MT LAKE CITY COUNCIL HELD A REGULAR MEETING THIS WEEK. THE FINAL 2017 PROPERTY TAX LEVY WAS CERTIFIED, WITH NO INCREASE FROM THE CURRENT YEAR. THE 2017 CITY BUDGET WAS APPROVED. THERE WAS AN UPDATE ON THE ELECTRIC SUB-STATION IMPROVEMENTS. A PRESENTATION WAS GIVEN ON THE PROPOSED DOG PARK; THE GROUP BEHIND THE PROJECT WILL BE DOING FUND-RAISING TO COVER EXPENSES. A REVISED CITY DRUG AND ALCOHOL POLICY WAS REVIEWED. THE COUNCIL REVIEWED INFORMATION ON INSURANCE PREMIUMS AND DIVIDENDS. THE COTTONWOOD COUNTY BOARD HELD A REGULAR MEETING THIS WEEK. A CONTRACT WAS AWARDED FOR A PROJECT ON COUNTY HIGHWAY 1. THE FINAL 2017 COUNTY BUDGET WAS ADOPTED. COUNTY BOARD SALARIES WERE SET, WITH NO CHANGES FROM LAST YEAR. SALARIES WERE SET FOR COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS, INCLUDING THE COUNTY ATTORNEY, COUNTY SHERIFF, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER, AND COUNTY RECORDER. SHELLY FAST WAS HIRED AS A FULL-TIME LEGAL SECRETARY. AN AGREEMENT WAS APPROVED WITH MN COURT DATA SERVICES. A REGULAR MEETING OF THE RED ROCK CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD WAS HELD THIS WEEK. THE TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING WAS HELD. THE BOARD SET THE PROPERTY TAX LEVY AT THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT ALLOWED UNDER STATE GUIDELINES. THEY VOTED TO HIRE TWO DIRECTORS FOR THE COMMUNITY EDUCATION PROGRAM, AND TWO COORDINATORS FOR THE EARLY CHILDHOOD FAMILY EDUCATION PROGRAM. THE BOARD CALLED FOR ADDITIONAL QUOTES ON A PROJECT TO RE-PAINT THE GYMNASIUM. THEY APPROVED THE PURCHASE OF A WATER SOFTENER. THE WINDOM COMMUNITY CENTER COMMISSION HELD A REGULAR MEETING THIS WEEK. THERE WAS A REVIEW OF 2016 ACTIVITY; THE CENTER HAS HOSTED 214 EVENTS TO DATE. THEY DISCUSSED THE FORMATION OF A COMMITTEE TO HELP PLAN A NEW OUTDOOR GAZEBO AREA FOR WEDDINGS AND SPECIAL EVENTS. THERE WAS AN UPDATE ON HOLIDAY HOURS. PLANS FOR 2017 EVENTS WERE DISCUSSED. THERE WAS AN UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED APARTMENT BUILDING PROJECT. A LIST OF SCHEDULED EVENTS WAS REVIEWED. THE HERON LAKE-OKABENA SCHOOL BOARD MET THIS WEEK. THE TRUTH-IN-TAXATION HEARING WAS HELD. THE BOARD CERTIFIED THE FINAL 2017 PROPERTY TAX LEVY. DUE TO SOME ACCOUNTING CORRECTIONS, THE LEVY WILL SHOW AN INCREASE OF 28-PERCENT. THE ANNUAL AUDIT REPORT WAS PRESENTED AND APPROVED; THE REPORT WAS GENERALLY POSITIVE. THERE WAS A PRESENTATION ON THE ACHIEVEMENT AND INTEGRATION PROGRAM. IT WAS REPORTEED THAT THE ANNUAL STUDENT FOOD DRIVE MET ITS GOAL. A JUNIOR-HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH WAS HIRED.