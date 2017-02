Local News Headline – Fri, Feb 3

THE JEFFERS CITY COUNCIL HELD A REGULAR MEETING LAST WEEK. A DISCUSSION WAS HELD ON HOW TO HANDLE CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE DELINQUENT WATER BILLS. THE COUNCIL REVIEWED INFORMATION ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT AID TO CITIES. THERE WAS A REPORT ON POSSIBLE STREET PROJECTS. EARLIER THIS MONTH, THE JEFFERS COUNCIL HELD ITS ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING. A FEW CHANGES WERE MADE IN COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS. LIQUOR LICENSES, CIGARETTE LICENSES AND POOL TABLE LICENSES WERE APPROVED FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES. APPROVAL WAS GIVEN TO SELL SOME SURPLUS EQUIPMENT. THE WINDOM SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS ADJUSTED ITS CALENDAR TO ACCOUNT FOR SNOW DAYS. A REVISED CALENDAR IS NOW AVAILABLE ON THE WINDOM SCHOOL DISTRICT WEBSITE. IN FEBRUARY, THERE ARE TWO CHANGES TO THE CALENDAR. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH IS NOW AN EARLY DISMISSAL DAY FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT. MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH WILL NOW BE A REGULAR CLASS DAY. THAT IS THE PRESIDENT’S DAY HOLIDAY; IT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR NO SCHOOL, BUT WAS ADDED TO THE CALENDAR TO MAKE UP FOR AN EARLIER SNOW DAY. THE WINDOM SCHOOL CALENDAR NOW CALLS FOR THE END OF THE SCHOOL YEAR ON JUNE 2ND. SECTION ONE-ACT PLAY CONTESTS WILL BE HELD THIS SATURDAY. THE SECTION 2 CONTEST WILL BE HELD AT LE SUEUR-HENDERSON HIGH SCHOOL AT 9:00. THE MT LAKE PLAY, “Salt and Pepper,” IS ONE OF 8 PLAYS BEING PERFORMED. THE SECTION 3 CONTEST WILL BE HELD AT REDWOOD VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL. 8 PLAYS WILL BE PERFORMED, STARTING AT 10:30. WESTBROOK-WALNUT GROVE’S PLAY IS TITLED “Cage Match.” AT EACH SITE, THE PLAYS WILL BE JUDGED AND RANKED; THE TOP-RATED PLAY FROM EACH SECTION WILL ADVANCE TO THE STATE ONE-ACT PLAY FESTIVAL NEXT WEEK IN THE TWIN CITIES. A WINDOM BUSINESS IS HOLDING AN OPEN HOUSE THIS WEEKEND TO DISPLAY THE RESULTS OF AN EXPANSION PROJECT. RIVER VALLEY FITNESS IS LOCATED JUST OFF EAST HIGHWAY 60 AT 22ND STREET. A RECENT EXPANSION HAS INCREASED THE SIZE OF THE BUILDING FROM 4-THOUSAND TO 6-THOUSAND SQUARE FEET. THE OPEN HOUSE WILL BE ON SATURDAY FROM 10:00 UNTIL 3:00. SNACKS AND REFRESHMENTS WILL BE SERVED; THERE WILL BE GIVE-AWAYS AND DRAWINGS FOR DOOR PRIZES. RIVER VALLEY FITNESS OFFERS EXERCISE EQUIPMENT AND FITNESS PROGRAMS. RECENT CHANGES INCLUDE AN EXPANDED WEIGHT ROOM AND A GROUP FITNESS ROOM. DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE ON A PROPOSED SPORTS-PAIRING AGREEMENT BETWEEN MT LAKE AND COMFREY FOR SPRING SPORTS. THE MT LAKE SCHOOL BOARD HELD A SPECIAL MEETING THIS WEEK. MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WERE INVITED TO GIVE THEIR FEEDBACK ON THE PROPOSAL. COMFREY IS APPLYING TO PAIR WITH MT LAKE AND MT LAKE CHRISTIAN FOR BASEBALL, SOFTBALL AND GOLF. THE COMFREY SCHOOL BOARD HAS APPROVED A SPORTS-PAIRING AGREEMENT; THE MT LAKE SCHOOL BOARD MAY HOLD A SPECIAL MEETING NEXT WEEK TO TAKE ACTION ON THE PROPOSAL. ONE OF THE QUESTIONS INVOLVES HOW MANY GAMES OR PRACTICES WOULD BE HELD IN COMFREY.